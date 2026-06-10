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Farmland Set Ablaze in West Bank Town Amid Escalating Clashes
(MENAFN) According to reports, fires were set on agricultural land in the Palestinian town of Taybeh, east of Ramallah in the central West Bank, in an incident described by the local mayor as an attack on cultivated farmland.
Taybeh Mayor Suleiman Khoury told Anadolu that a group of individuals entered a nearby hill area late Tuesday and ignited a large fire that spread across mountainous agricultural land. He said residents reported hearing gunfire in the vicinity, which prevented them from approaching the area to extinguish the blaze.
The mayor added that the group remained in the area until Israeli forces arrived. He further stated that the town has experienced repeated incidents in recent months that have damaged farmland and property, which local officials describe as part of a broader pattern of pressure on residents.
Khoury said such incidents do not distinguish between religious communities, noting that both Muslim and Christian residents are affected, and argued that the aim is to push local populations away from their land.
Taybeh is one of the few towns in the West Bank with a Christian-majority population, according to local and church accounts, with residents tracing its Christian heritage back many centuries.
Local authorities say the town has faced multiple incidents in recent months, including fires near religious sites, property damage, and graffiti. Residents also point to surrounding settlements and outposts as sources of recurring tensions and confrontations in the area.
The broader context involves long-standing disputes in the West Bank, where settlement expansion and security incidents continue to fuel tensions between Palestinian communities and Israeli settlers, with both sides frequently exchanging accusations over responsibility for violence and land-related conflicts.
Taybeh Mayor Suleiman Khoury told Anadolu that a group of individuals entered a nearby hill area late Tuesday and ignited a large fire that spread across mountainous agricultural land. He said residents reported hearing gunfire in the vicinity, which prevented them from approaching the area to extinguish the blaze.
The mayor added that the group remained in the area until Israeli forces arrived. He further stated that the town has experienced repeated incidents in recent months that have damaged farmland and property, which local officials describe as part of a broader pattern of pressure on residents.
Khoury said such incidents do not distinguish between religious communities, noting that both Muslim and Christian residents are affected, and argued that the aim is to push local populations away from their land.
Taybeh is one of the few towns in the West Bank with a Christian-majority population, according to local and church accounts, with residents tracing its Christian heritage back many centuries.
Local authorities say the town has faced multiple incidents in recent months, including fires near religious sites, property damage, and graffiti. Residents also point to surrounding settlements and outposts as sources of recurring tensions and confrontations in the area.
The broader context involves long-standing disputes in the West Bank, where settlement expansion and security incidents continue to fuel tensions between Palestinian communities and Israeli settlers, with both sides frequently exchanging accusations over responsibility for violence and land-related conflicts.
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