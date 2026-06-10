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Pakistan Reports Cross-Border Strikes Killing Twenty-Six Militants
(MENAFN) According to reports, Pakistan’s military has carried out targeted airstrikes along the Afghanistan border, killing at least 26 militants in operations described as a response to recent attacks inside the country.
Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in a statement on X that Pakistani security forces conducted “precise and calibrated” strikes against militant positions along the border region. He added that four targets were destroyed, including a training facility, a hideout, an ammunition depot, and compounds allegedly linked to two identified militant commanders.
The government said the operation was aimed at eliminating threats to national security, emphasizing that protecting civilians and maintaining regional stability remain top priorities.
Separately, Afghan authorities accused Pakistani aircraft of violating Afghan airspace and conducting strikes in eastern provinces. Afghan officials claimed that civilians were killed in the incidents, including children, though these allegations have not been independently verified.
Tensions between the two neighboring countries have remained elevated in recent months, particularly following earlier Pakistani strikes on alleged militant positions across the border and mutual accusations regarding militant activity in the region.
Despite periodic ceasefire agreements and diplomatic talks mediated by third parties, including discussions held in China, both sides continue to report cross-border incidents and dispute responsibility for attacks.
Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in a statement on X that Pakistani security forces conducted “precise and calibrated” strikes against militant positions along the border region. He added that four targets were destroyed, including a training facility, a hideout, an ammunition depot, and compounds allegedly linked to two identified militant commanders.
The government said the operation was aimed at eliminating threats to national security, emphasizing that protecting civilians and maintaining regional stability remain top priorities.
Separately, Afghan authorities accused Pakistani aircraft of violating Afghan airspace and conducting strikes in eastern provinces. Afghan officials claimed that civilians were killed in the incidents, including children, though these allegations have not been independently verified.
Tensions between the two neighboring countries have remained elevated in recent months, particularly following earlier Pakistani strikes on alleged militant positions across the border and mutual accusations regarding militant activity in the region.
Despite periodic ceasefire agreements and diplomatic talks mediated by third parties, including discussions held in China, both sides continue to report cross-border incidents and dispute responsibility for attacks.
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