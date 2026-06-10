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Canada Positions Itself as Stable Global Energy Supplier at Calgary Conference
(MENAFN) According to reports, Canada’s federal Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson has told an international energy conference that the country is “open for business” and aims to strengthen its role as a reliable global energy supplier amid ongoing market volatility.
Speaking at the opening of the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Hodgson said Canada offers stability and reliability in a period of geopolitical uncertainty, adding that the country “can be a supplier you need in a volatile world.” He also described Canada as “once again open for business,” according to CBC News.
The remarks come as energy markets continue to react to instability in the Middle East, prompting renewed interest in diversified and secure energy sources among importing nations.
Organizers of the event expect around 30,000 participants this year, including a higher number of international delegates compared to previous editions, reflecting growing global attention on energy security and supply chain resilience.
Hodgson emphasized the increasing intersection between energy and broader policy domains, stating that energy decisions now directly affect economic stability, national security, trade, and investment strategies.
He added that while global demand continues to evolve rapidly, Canada intends to expand its role in meeting that demand and adapt to shifting international energy priorities.
Speaking at the opening of the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Hodgson said Canada offers stability and reliability in a period of geopolitical uncertainty, adding that the country “can be a supplier you need in a volatile world.” He also described Canada as “once again open for business,” according to CBC News.
The remarks come as energy markets continue to react to instability in the Middle East, prompting renewed interest in diversified and secure energy sources among importing nations.
Organizers of the event expect around 30,000 participants this year, including a higher number of international delegates compared to previous editions, reflecting growing global attention on energy security and supply chain resilience.
Hodgson emphasized the increasing intersection between energy and broader policy domains, stating that energy decisions now directly affect economic stability, national security, trade, and investment strategies.
He added that while global demand continues to evolve rapidly, Canada intends to expand its role in meeting that demand and adapt to shifting international energy priorities.
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