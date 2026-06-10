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Malaysia, Japan Vow to Deepen Cooperation in Defense, Energy, AI
(MENAFN) Malaysia and Japan have committed to a sweeping expansion of their strategic partnership spanning defense, clean energy, artificial intelligence and critical supply chains, following a high-level summit in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim sat down with Japanese counterpart Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the Japanese capital, with both sides emerging from the talks carrying a substantial package of freshly inked agreements.
Summit Outcomes
Addressing reporters at a joint news conference, Anwar extended his appreciation for Japan's enduring support, characterising the bilateral exchanges as "very productive." He outlined an agenda that cut across defence and maritime security, strategic industries, energy transition, financial cooperation, human capital development and broader regional concerns.
Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to expanding maritime cooperation with Tokyo, citing active collaboration under Japan's Official Security Assistance (OSA) framework alongside a standing memorandum on maritime safety and security.
Turning to technology, Anwar cast Malaysia as an ascending hub in the global semiconductor landscape. "Malaysia is now becoming the hub for semiconductor digital technologies, and we will, of course, be open, including collaboration in terms of critical minerals and resilient supply chains," he said.
Takaichi echoed the sentiment, saying both sides had discussed reinforcing critical mineral supply chains in coordination with like-minded nations and multilateral institutions.
A Landmark Energy Deal
The summit's most tangible deliverable on the energy front was a major long-term supply agreement between Malaysia's state energy company Petronas and Japan's JERA, under which Petronas will supply up to 2 million tons of liquefied natural gas per year for 20 years from 2028 onwards.
The deal forms part of a broader push by both governments to reinforce energy security cooperation, as Japan moves to diversify its energy supply amid sustained tensions stemming from the Middle East conflict, according to media.
Rounding out the energy agenda, both sides formalised five memorandums of understanding covering energy security, maritime safety and environmental sustainability.
Indo-Pacific Security
Both leaders put pen to paper on a coast guard cooperation document intended to strengthen maritime security and underpin the shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific — a framework widely seen as a counterweight to China's growing assertiveness in the region.
Wednesday's engagement marked the first bilateral meeting between Anwar and Takaichi since their encounter in Kuala Lumpur in October, held on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim sat down with Japanese counterpart Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the Japanese capital, with both sides emerging from the talks carrying a substantial package of freshly inked agreements.
Summit Outcomes
Addressing reporters at a joint news conference, Anwar extended his appreciation for Japan's enduring support, characterising the bilateral exchanges as "very productive." He outlined an agenda that cut across defence and maritime security, strategic industries, energy transition, financial cooperation, human capital development and broader regional concerns.
Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to expanding maritime cooperation with Tokyo, citing active collaboration under Japan's Official Security Assistance (OSA) framework alongside a standing memorandum on maritime safety and security.
Turning to technology, Anwar cast Malaysia as an ascending hub in the global semiconductor landscape. "Malaysia is now becoming the hub for semiconductor digital technologies, and we will, of course, be open, including collaboration in terms of critical minerals and resilient supply chains," he said.
Takaichi echoed the sentiment, saying both sides had discussed reinforcing critical mineral supply chains in coordination with like-minded nations and multilateral institutions.
A Landmark Energy Deal
The summit's most tangible deliverable on the energy front was a major long-term supply agreement between Malaysia's state energy company Petronas and Japan's JERA, under which Petronas will supply up to 2 million tons of liquefied natural gas per year for 20 years from 2028 onwards.
The deal forms part of a broader push by both governments to reinforce energy security cooperation, as Japan moves to diversify its energy supply amid sustained tensions stemming from the Middle East conflict, according to media.
Rounding out the energy agenda, both sides formalised five memorandums of understanding covering energy security, maritime safety and environmental sustainability.
Indo-Pacific Security
Both leaders put pen to paper on a coast guard cooperation document intended to strengthen maritime security and underpin the shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific — a framework widely seen as a counterweight to China's growing assertiveness in the region.
Wednesday's engagement marked the first bilateral meeting between Anwar and Takaichi since their encounter in Kuala Lumpur in October, held on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.
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