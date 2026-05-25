Crypto PAC Funds TX Runoffs As Prediction Markets Back Challengers

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Texas's political landscape is increasingly entwined with crypto lobbying as two pivotal primary runoffs approach. In the 18th congressional district, incumbent Democrat Al Green faces challenger Christian Menefee, while the Republican Senate contest narrows to Attorney General Ken Paxton versus Senator John Cornyn. Crypto-aligned political action committees have poured money into both races, illustrating how the industry aims to influence policy as the 2027 Congress and the broader regulatory environment take shape.

As of Sunday, Protect Progress, a PAC affiliated with ripple - and Coinbase -backed Fairshake, reported about $5 million in spending to back Menefee and $2.8 million in advertising opposing Green. Menefee also secured the endorsement of the Blockchain Leadership Fund, a committee backed by Anchorage Digital and Chainlink Labs, though the fund had not disclosed further expenditures as of Monday. On the other side of the ledger, the Fellowship PAC - financed by Cantor Fitzgerald and Anchorage Digital - reported $500,000 in spending in support of Paxton, arriving just after former President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Paxton and criticized Cornyn's support timeline for Trump 's 2024 bid.

The dynamics in Texas reflect a broader pattern: crypto interests are increasingly using PACs to shape narratives and candidate support in districts and statewide races that could influence the policy direction of the next Congress. The March primaries produced runoffs precisely because no candidate secured a majority, thrusting these crypto-linked campaigns into the spotlight as Texans prepare to vote again this week.

The federal filings underpinning these expenditures come from the US Federal Election Commission. Protect Progress's filings show the scale of outside money aimed at steering the Texas 18th District race, while the Fellowship PAC's activity highlights how Wall Street–connected capital is financing Paxton's bid in the Senate contest.

The policy stakes go beyond district lines. If Texas's Republicans maintain the Senate majority, lawmakers have already enacted and advanced crypto-friendly measures, including legislation related to stablecoins and other digital-asset regulations. The GENIUS Act, cited by supporters as a framework for stablecoins and tokenized assets, is one such example of the policy direction that could gain momentum or face new scrutiny depending on the election outcome.

Crypto-focused PACs are directing significant sums into Texas primaries: Protect Progress backing Menefee with approximately $5 million and spending $2.8 million opposing Green, as first reported in FEC filings. Endorsements and industry ties shape candidate profiles: Menefee benefits from Blockchain Leadership Fund backing; Paxton's campaign gains from the Fellowship PAC funding, tied to Cantor Fitzgerald and Anchorage Digital. Prediction markets reflect perceived outcomes: Kalshi places odds of 91% for Menefee over Green and 96% for Paxton over Cornyn, with total market activity exceeding $16 million in bids; Polymarket mirrors a similar assessment of the two runoffs. Campaign messaging crosses crypto boundaries: While some Protect Progress ads directly address Trump, others emphasize broader political dynamics that may influence crypto policy through the 2027 Congress. Electoral outcomes could reshape crypto policy in the near term: A Republican-majority Congress could accelerate certain crypto-friendly initiatives; ongoing debates around regulation and stablecoins remain central to the sector's longer-term outlook.

Key takeawaysCrypto money, messaging, and the Texas runoffs

The Texas races illustrate how crypto money is seeding political influence at both the state and federal levels. Protect Progress's activity demonstrates a concerted effort to back a candidate perceived as favorable to blockchain and digital-asset policy, while also funding advertising that opposes Green. The FEC disclosures show a multi-million-dollar operation aimed at shaping public perception ahead of November's general election. The specific market-facing spending and messaging underscore a broader industry strategy: leverage political access to create a more predictable regulatory backdrop for digital assets.

On the Senate side, the donation from the Fellowship PAC came in close proximity to Trump's endorsement of Paxton, a development that activists and observers say can rapidly shift public sentiment and fundraising dynamics. Bill King, a former Houston Chronicle opinion writer, commented on the wave of Protect Progress ads, noting the overlap between the group funding Trump and the scale of its current campaign expenditures. While some ads focus on Trump or other political flashpoints, others frame cryptocurrency policy as a practical, economic concern that matters to a broad constituency.

The involvement of Blockchain Leadership Fund - a committee associated with Anchorage Digital and Chainlink Labs - signals a tangible alignment between infrastructure players and political outcomes. While the fund's spending had not been fully disclosed at the time of reporting, its backing of Menefee points to a deliberate alignment between certain industry participants and political candidates who may adopt crypto-friendly policy perspectives.

Prediction markets as a read on political risk

Prediction markets have become an increasingly visible barometer of electoral sentiment in the crypto space. Kalshi's contracts suggest a strong tilt toward Menefee and Paxton in their respective races. The platform has typically shown odds favoring the Democratic candidate in the Texas 18th District race since February, while Paxton's odds surged to over 90% after Trump's endorsement, reaching near 96% in the latest readings. Total bets on these contracts surpassed $16 million, reflecting the volume of interest from traders who weigh policy outcomes alongside political risk.

Polymarket, another platform that hosts event contracts, offered a similar framing for the Texas runoffs, indicating a broad consensus among traders about the likely outcomes. The alignment between predicted outcomes and the scale of crypto-linked spending underscores how market-based tools are being used to gauge and potentially influence political dynamics in a sector that remains highly consequential for regulatory direction.

For investors and builders in the crypto space, these market signals matter not only as anecdotal indicators of political fortune but also as a proxy for the potential policy environment in the near term. If crypto-friendly candidates prevail, there could be a clearer path toward a favorable regulatory framework or a more predictable rulemaking landscape that could affect stablecoins, exchanges, and other digital-asset ventures.

Looking ahead, observers should watch how the results in the Texas 18th District and Senate contest translate into policy momentum on Capitol Hill. The degree to which lawmakers align with the crypto industry's priorities may depend on the resulting balance of power and the composition of key committees in 2027. As the market digests the outcome, readers should monitor updates from the Federal Election Commission for further disclosures and from prediction-market trackers for shifts in odds that could foreshadow policy pivots.

For readers tracking regulatory developments, the election's outcome could illuminate how the industry's capital and messaging shapes the next phase of U.S. crypto policy, including potential legislation, licensing regimes, and guidance that affect stablecoins, digital wallets, and the broader digital-asset ecosystem.

Stay tuned for results from the Texas runoff on Tuesday and the broader implications for crypto policy as the new political landscape takes shape in the year ahead.

Source notes and data references: Federal Election Commission filings detail Protect Progress and Fellowship PAC expenditures. Kalshi markets provide odds on the Texas Senate and House runoffs, with public pages accessible at Kalshi's platform. Polymarket coverage mirrors similar probability assessments. The discussion of policy context references the GENIUS Act and related crypto legislation considerations discussed in recent coverage and sector analyses.

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