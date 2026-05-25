Global Tech Giants Ramp Up AI Spending In Massive Financial Race

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Global technology giants are dramatically increasing spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure, intensifying what analysts describe as an unprecedented financial race in the tech sector, AzerNEWS reports.

According to newly released financial reports, leading technology companies including Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon are planning major increases in capital expenditures for 2026.

The four tech giants are expected to collectively invest nearly $700 billion in artificial intelligence infrastructure, with spending focused on advanced data centers, high-performance semiconductor chips, cloud computing systems, and next-generation networking technologies.

Among the companies, Meta Platforms is making the sharpest increase in spending. The company, led by Mark Zuckerberg, has reportedly raised its planned expenditures to between $125 billion and $145 billion - an 8% increase compared to its earlier financial projections.

Meanwhile, Microsoft and Alphabet have also revised their investment forecasts upward as competition in the artificial intelligence sector accelerates.

Amazon, however, has opted to keep its spending steady at approximately $200 billion, maintaining one of the largest technology investment budgets in the industry.

The aggressive spending plans highlight the growing strategic importance of AI infrastructure as global technology firms compete for dominance in artificial intelligence and cloud computing markets.