Akshara Singh On Working With Akshay Kumar In 'Welcome To The Jungle'

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has been basking in the joy of being a part of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Welcome to the Jungle'. The film's latest song, 'Ghis Ghis', was recently unveiled, where Akshara Singh joined Akshay Kumar, bringing a never-before-seen collaboration from the world of Bhojpuri music.

Speaking to ANI, Akshara expressed delight, as she added, "I am very happy that being a Bihari I got such a big platform and work with Akshay Kumar. 'Welcome to the Jungle' has a very talented cast, and I am lucky to have shared the screen with them. With the love and blessings of the people of Bihar, I am here today."

New Song 'Ghis Ghis' Unveiled

Titled 'Ghis Ghis', the new song from 'Welcome To Jungle' features Akshay's energetic dance moves alongside the Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh. It is jointly sung by Vikram Montrose and Supriyaa Paathak and is composed by Vikram Montrose.

One of the highlights of this song is the chemistry and screen presence of the duo Akshay and Akshara, which adds a unique touch to the track. With grand sets, colourful visuals, festive vibes, and a viral hook step, "Ghis Ghis Ghis" has been created with a mass audience in mind. Known for his cool dance moves, Akshay stuns in his desi and rustic avatar this time with this track.

Akshay Kumar shared the song on his Instagram handle today. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

About 'Welcome To The Jungle'

The makers of 'Welcome To The Jungle' have released the film's highly anticipated official teaser, offering a first look at a large-scale, chaotic comedy built on meta-humour, nostalgia, and slapstick spectacle. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah, the film is set for a global theatrical release on June 26. Positioned as the third installment in the popular 'Welcome' franchise, following 'Welcome Back,' the teaser introduces a self-aware comedic tone that leans heavily into parody and ensemble-driven chaos. (ANI)

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