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ANJ Group Appoints 8 Ex-Armed Forces Officers Across Key Functions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai: ANJ Group has onboarded eight ex-armed forces officers across HSE, Audit, Projects, and Operations functions as part of its effort to strengthen operational leadership, governance, and execution systems across India.
The appointments come at a time when workplace projects across sectors such as BFSI, technology, aviation, and healthcare are becoming larger, faster, and operationally complex, thereby requiring stronger safety systems, process discipline, and governance-led execution.
As part of this leadership integration, Lt Col CK Jena has joined as Director - Projects and will drive integrated project governance while strengthening HSE and audit capabilities across ANJ's execution ecosystem.
An alumnus of the Officers Training Academy and IIM Bangalore, Lt Col Jena brings over 18 years of leadership experience across the Indian Armed Forces, aerospace, media, and corporate operations. Having served in the Regiment of Artillery and Army Aviation Corps, he brings expertise in operational excellence, governance, mission planning, risk management, and large-scale operational leadership. Prior to joining ANJ, he held senior leadership roles across operations, governance, and business transformation functions.
Further strengthening ANJ's HSE leadership, Cdr KS Ghumman has been appointed VP - HSE, Pune, and will lead safety systems and regional compliance frameworks across one of ANJ's fastest-growing execution markets. With extensive experience in safety leadership, process discipline, and operational oversight, he brings a strong focus on on-ground execution, governance, and structured HSE practices across high-growth project environments.
Lt Cdr Deepak Singh has joined as AVP - HSE, Hyderabad, and will support operational control and safety governance across southern markets.
An alumnus of the Indian Naval Academy with 12 years of service in the Indian Navy, Lt Cdr Deepak Singh has served onboard frontline frigates and destroyers across the Western Fleet, Eastern Fleet, and Andaman & Nicobar region. With a background in Civil Engineering and an Executive Program from IIM Lucknow, he brings expertise in operations management, logistics coordination, risk assessment, and operational discipline.
In Delhi, Major Shashank Dubey will lead HSE systems and compliance-led execution across large-format northern projects.
A former Indian Army officer with 10 years of distinguished service, Major Dubey brings expertise in security strategy, risk mitigation, and operational leadership. He has led large-scale surveillance systems and commanded multi-unit teams in high-risk environments with a strong focus on disciplined execution and compliance frameworks.
Lt Col Sunil Gangal has joined as VP - HSE & Audits, Bengaluru, and will oversee integrated HSE and audit functions across technology and GCC-led workplace environments.
A retired Indian Army Corps of Engineers officer, Lt Col Gangal, brings over 14 years of experience in infrastructure delivery, HSE leadership, safety governance, and multi-site program management across operationally complex environments. He has led safety frameworks across large-scale infrastructure portfolios while maintaining a zero-fatality track record.
In Mumbai, Misbah
The appointments come at a time when workplace projects across sectors such as BFSI, technology, aviation, and healthcare are becoming larger, faster, and operationally complex, thereby requiring stronger safety systems, process discipline, and governance-led execution.
As part of this leadership integration, Lt Col CK Jena has joined as Director - Projects and will drive integrated project governance while strengthening HSE and audit capabilities across ANJ's execution ecosystem.
An alumnus of the Officers Training Academy and IIM Bangalore, Lt Col Jena brings over 18 years of leadership experience across the Indian Armed Forces, aerospace, media, and corporate operations. Having served in the Regiment of Artillery and Army Aviation Corps, he brings expertise in operational excellence, governance, mission planning, risk management, and large-scale operational leadership. Prior to joining ANJ, he held senior leadership roles across operations, governance, and business transformation functions.
Further strengthening ANJ's HSE leadership, Cdr KS Ghumman has been appointed VP - HSE, Pune, and will lead safety systems and regional compliance frameworks across one of ANJ's fastest-growing execution markets. With extensive experience in safety leadership, process discipline, and operational oversight, he brings a strong focus on on-ground execution, governance, and structured HSE practices across high-growth project environments.
Lt Cdr Deepak Singh has joined as AVP - HSE, Hyderabad, and will support operational control and safety governance across southern markets.
An alumnus of the Indian Naval Academy with 12 years of service in the Indian Navy, Lt Cdr Deepak Singh has served onboard frontline frigates and destroyers across the Western Fleet, Eastern Fleet, and Andaman & Nicobar region. With a background in Civil Engineering and an Executive Program from IIM Lucknow, he brings expertise in operations management, logistics coordination, risk assessment, and operational discipline.
In Delhi, Major Shashank Dubey will lead HSE systems and compliance-led execution across large-format northern projects.
A former Indian Army officer with 10 years of distinguished service, Major Dubey brings expertise in security strategy, risk mitigation, and operational leadership. He has led large-scale surveillance systems and commanded multi-unit teams in high-risk environments with a strong focus on disciplined execution and compliance frameworks.
Lt Col Sunil Gangal has joined as VP - HSE & Audits, Bengaluru, and will oversee integrated HSE and audit functions across technology and GCC-led workplace environments.
A retired Indian Army Corps of Engineers officer, Lt Col Gangal, brings over 14 years of experience in infrastructure delivery, HSE leadership, safety governance, and multi-site program management across operationally complex environments. He has led safety frameworks across large-scale infrastructure portfolios while maintaining a zero-fatality track record.
In Mumbai, Misbah
- Islam has joined as AVP - HSE & Audits and will strengthen process governance and audit-driven execution across ANJ's western region operations. He brings a strong focus on systems-led execution, accountability frameworks, and measurable operational controls that support consistency and delivery excellence across projects.
Lt Cdr Naveen Abhishek has joined as City Director - Pune and will drive regional delivery leadership and operational alignment. With 11 years in the Indian Navy and prior corporate leadership experience, he brings a blend of disciplined execution and business management expertise.
And lastly, Captain Yashwant Gurjar has joined Projects and will support project delivery operations with a focus on coordination, responsiveness, precision, and execution efficiency. With a disciplined operational mindset and strong execution focus, he will contribute towards improving project alignment, on-ground coordination, and timely delivery across ANJ's execution ecosystem.
Commenting on the appointments, Ashok Kularia, Managing Director, ANJ Group, said, "As workplace delivery scales across regions and sectors, operational discipline, governance, and safety leadership become critical to execution quality. The induction of these professionals strengthens our ability to build structured, resilient, and process-driven execution systems across projects and markets."
Through these appointments, ANJ aims to further strengthen its integrated delivery ecosystem with sharper governance, stronger HSE systems, disciplined execution, and improved operational consistency across India.
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