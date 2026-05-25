Pawan Kalyan Orders Audit Of Pollutants Entering Godavari River

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, May 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday directed officials to conduct a comprehensive audit of polluting waste and effluents flowing into the Godavari River and review their current management protocols.

After a visit to parts of the Godavari River affected by pollution, he asked officials of the East Godavari district to submit a detailed report, outlining measures taken thus far and a clear and concrete plan of the works to be undertaken.

Pawan Kalyan, who also holds the environment portfolio, emphasised that the Coalition Government is firmly resolved to organise the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams scheduled next year under the central theme of a pollution-free Godavari.

As part of his visit to Rajamahendravaram, Pawan Kalyan embarked on a boat journey at 6 a.m. on Monday, traveling from the Rajamahendravaram Pushkar Ghat to the Kotilingala Ghat to personally inspect areas of the Godavari River affected by pollution.

He also reviewed the progress of the works currently underway for the Pushkarams, as well as the plans for the works scheduled to be undertaken shortly. Officials explained to him the progress of the beautification works along the banks of the Godavari.

At Chintalamma Ghat, Pawan Kalyan personally inspected the location where sewage from Rajamahendravaram flows into the Godavari River via the Nalla Channel. He witnessed firsthand the nature of the pollution occurring along the riverbank. He gathered details regarding the methods being employed to treat the water.

He also interacted with the staff present at the site and observed the waste segregation process. "Statistics indicate that approximately 55 MLD (Million Liters Per Day) of sewage flows into the Godavari River daily. The process of treating this sewage must be conducted in a scientifically sound manner. We are receiving complaints that the river water is becoming contaminated due to the direct discharge of untreated sewage into the Godavari. We must focus our attention on this issue,” he said.

The Deputy CM said a comprehensive audit regarding the sources of pollution must be conducted to focus on strategies to mitigate these issues later.

He noted administrative approval has been secured for Rs 95 crore out of the Rs 416 crore allocated under the NRCP (National River Conservation Plan) through the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.“These funds must be utilised to construct new treatment plants equipped with modern technology. We must take full responsibility to ensure that only completely treated water -- free of any sewage -- is discharged into the Godavari."

Pawan Kalyan also inquired into the issue regarding the discharge of polluted effluents from the Andhra Paper Mills into the Godavari River. He sought detailed information on this matter from Krishnaiah, the Chairman of the State Pollution Control Board.

The Deputy CM visited the treatment plant site and inspected the waste materials being segregated there. He sought information regarding the disposal methods employed for this waste.

Pawan Kalyan later reached the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation office to conduct a review of the ongoing Pushkaram-related works.

Ministers Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh; Government Whip in the Legislative Council Pidugu Hariprasad; MLC Somu Veerraju; MLAs Adireddy Vasu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Bathula Balaramakrishna, and Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, and others were present.