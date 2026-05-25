GI-Tagged Crafts From State To Feature At Vibrant Gujarat Regional Meet

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara/Ahmedabad, May 25 (IANS) Traditional handicrafts and GI-tagged products from Central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad's Sodagari Block Print, Mata ni Pachedi and Agates of Cambay, are expected to be showcased alongside industrial investment opportunities at the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in Vadodara later this June.

The conference, scheduled for the last week of June, is being positioned as both an industrial and cultural platform for the region, with organisers highlighting products that have received Geographical Indication (GI) tags or are undergoing the registration process.

Officials said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' campaign and the broader 'Viksit Bharat@2047' vision, aimed at strengthening traditional industries and connecting local artisans with global markets.

Among the products to be featured is Ahmedabad Sodagari Block Print, a centuries-old hand-block textile printing tradition practised by artisans in the Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad. The craft, associated with the Chhipa community, received a GI tag in 2024.

Mata ni Pachedi, a sacred textile art traditionally created by the Devipujak community, is also expected to feature prominently. The craft, which involves painting images of deities on cloth, is widely practised in Ahmedabad and Kheda districts and received GI recognition in 2023.

Other GI-tagged crafts from the region include Pithora Painting, a ritual mural art practised by Rathwa, Bhil and Bhilala tribal communities in Chhota Udepur and Panchmahal districts. Known for its vivid colours and symbolic imagery, the art form received a GI tag in 2021.

The conference will also showcase Pethapur Printing Blocks from Gandhinagar district, a wood-carving craft practised for more than 300 years and recognised with a GI tag in 2018.

Agates of Cambay, the semi-precious stone craft associated with Khambhat in Anand district, will also be displayed. The craft, historically linked to the Harappan civilisation, received GI status in 2008.

Sankheda Furniture from Vadodara district, known for its lacquered maroon-and-gold finish and intricate teak wood craftsmanship by the Kharadi-Suthar community, is another key product expected to be highlighted. It also received a GI tag in 2008.

Officials said bead work from Dahod and Khambhat kites, both currently under the GI registration process, may also be exhibited during the conference.

Apart from cultural and handicraft exhibitions, the VGRC will host vendor development programmes, reverse buyer-seller meets, trade exhibitions and sector-specific pavilions.

The event will also include the inauguration of industrial projects, awards for micro, small and medium enterprises, and dedicated B2B and B2G networking sessions.

Entrepreneurship fairs, industrial and tourism site visits, and international partnership agreements involving the global diaspora are also planned as part of the conference agenda.

Officials said earlier editions of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences had contributed to promoting regional economies while increasing international visibility for local traditions and industries.