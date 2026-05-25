Kishan Reddy Directs Agencies To Fast-Track Mining Projects

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Monday directed all mining and exploration agencies under the Ministry to fast-track pending projects and adopt a mission-mode approach to strengthen India's mineral security and strategic growth objectives.

“All organisations must fast-track pending projects and ensure that technology, transparency, and efficiency become the foundation of every institutional process. The people of India and the Government of India expect speed, accountability and visible outcomes from every agency working in this sector,” the Minister said while chairing a series of high-level review meetings in Bengaluru with senior officials of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM), Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) and the Remote Sensing and Aerial Survey (RSAS) division.

The meetings focused on accelerating mineral exploration, strengthening scientific and technological capabilities, promoting sustainable mining practices, and aligning institutional efforts with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

During the review, the Minister assessed ongoing projects, technological advancements, and exploration activities across the country, particularly in the fields of critical and strategic minerals, including Rare Earth Elements (REE), lithium, nickel, cobalt, tungsten, vanadium, and Platinum Group Elements (PGE).

The organisations presented detailed updates on resource augmentation, mineral targeting, scientific surveys, mine sustainability, geospatial technologies, and advanced exploration systems being implemented to strengthen India's mineral security and strategic growth objectives.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the Minister said India is moving decisively towards becoming a self-reliant, globally competitive economy.

He said the mining and exploration sector has a critical role in securing India's future growth, industrial expansion, and strategic mineral security.

“The future of mineral exploration lies in technology-driven systems, including AI, remote sensing, integrated geoscience analytics, and advanced exploration methodologies. Our institutions must lead this transformation to make India future-ready and resource-secure,” he said.

The Geological Survey of India highlighted major exploration outcomes across Karnataka and Goa, including the identification of gold, copper, PGE, nickel, and cobalt-bearing zones, as well as significant augmentation of mineral resources following reforms introduced under the MMDR Amendment Act, 2015.

GSI also outlined its five-year roadmap, which includes large-scale thematic mapping, AI/ML-enabled mineral targeting, and advanced-stage exploration projects covering nearly 48,000 sq. km.

The National Institute of Rock Mechanics showcased its contributions towards nationally significant infrastructure and mining safety projects, including hydropower, metro rail, tunnel engineering, seismic monitoring, and controlled blasting near sensitive infrastructure.

The institute also presented its capabilities in rock mechanics, engineering geology, micro-seismic monitoring, and geotechnical solutions supporting strategic national development projects.

The Indian Bureau of Mines reviewed progress in sustainable mining practices, operationalisation of auctioned mineral blocks, scientific mine closure, mineral beneficiation, and environmental safeguards.

IBM also presented findings on the potential for critical mineral enrichment and recovery from existing mining ecosystems under the National Critical Mineral Mission.

The RSAS division presented progress under the National Aerogeophysical Mapping Programme (NAGMP), including airborne geophysical surveys, hyperspectral remote sensing, and AI/ML-driven mineral prospectivity mapping.

The review highlighted that more than 6.5 lakh sq. km. has already been covered under the programme, generating over 200 exploration projects using aero-geophysical datasets.