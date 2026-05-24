We Are Here To Win MPL 2026': Ujjain Falcons Begin Preparations With Fresh Energy Ahead Of Debut Season

MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, May 24 (IANS) New entrants Ujjain Falcons have begun preparations for their debut season in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 2026 as the squad assembled for its first training sessions this week.

One of the three new franchises added to the league this season, Ujjain Falcons enter the tournament with fresh ambition, youthful energy and a strong desire to make an immediate impact in the competition.

The squad, led by several exciting domestic talents along with rising IPL star Madhav Tiwari (who will join the squad in coming days), has started intensive practice sessions as players and support staff gear up for the much-anticipated campaign opener.

Speaking about the team's preparations and vision, Ujjain Falcons promoter Vinayak Kalani expressed confidence in the squad and said the franchise is entering the tournament with a winning mindset.

“We are extremely excited to begin this journey with Ujjain Falcons in MPL 2026. This is a new franchise with new energy, fresh ideas and tremendous passion for cricket. The players have started practicing and there is great enthusiasm within the camp. We have assembled a balanced squad filled with talented youngsters and match-winners. Our goal is very clear, we are here to win MPL 2026 and make the people of Ujjain and Indore proud,” said Vinayak Kalani.

Fresh from an impressive season with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, Madhav Tiwari remains one of the key players to watch for the Falcons this season. The talented fast-bowling all-rounder has earned praise for his fearless cricket and match-winning abilities

The franchise believes its mix of emerging talent, experienced domestic performers and fearless approach can make Ujjain Falcons one of the most exciting teams in the tournament.

The team will be coached by former Madhya Pradesh cricketer Sunil Dholpure, who brings valuable experience and understanding of the state's cricketing ecosystem.

Ujjain Falcons will begin their MPL T20 2026 campaign against Gwalior Cheetahs on June 3 at the iconic Holkar Stadium.

Ujjain Falcons squad:

Madhav Tiwari, Aryan Pandey, Chanchal Rathore, Adheer Pratap Singh, Yash Dubey, Soham Patwardhan, Shubham Kushwah, Masoom Raza Kaif, Ojaswa Yadav, Gajendra Goswami, Aayush Mankar, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Rishi Miglani, Harshvardhan Hardia, Naveen Nagle, Vishesh Mudgal, Darshan Rathore