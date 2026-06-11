Palash Sen To Mika Singh: You Don't Just Get On Stage, You Bring The Entire Party With You

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) As Mika Singh turned 49, singer Palash Sen penned a note for his friend and said that he doesn't just get on stage, he brings the entire party with him.

Palash shared a video on Instagram, where he and Mika Singh shared a stage. In the clip, Mika, who is known for party numbers, could be heard singing the song“Maeri” with Palash.

Palash wrote in the caption:“There is only one Mika Singh, he is my dear brother and it's his birthday... and this is when he joined us on stage, 3 years back. Brother, you don't just get on stage.. you bring the entire party with you!”

“Thank you for always bringing the highest energy, the best laughs, and the most unforgettable memories into my life. May this year bring you endless success, massive joy, and all the happiness you deserve... Happy happy birthday my bro.. you know I love you.. always have, always will... God bless you.”

Palash formed the Indian pop-rock band Euphoria in 1998. The band has released 16 singles by adopting the DIY method, and embracing the digital revolution in the music industry.

They were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012 by the Indian Recording Arts Academy at the Palm Expo in Mumbai. Alongside jaunty pop rock songs, Euphoria have also been known to produce music with a satirical message.

Mika's songs include "Bas Ek King" (Singh Is Kinng), "Mauja Hi Mauja" (Jab We Met), "Ibn-e-Batuta" (Ishqiya), "Dhanno" (Housefull), "Dhinka Chika" (Ready) and "Chinta Ta Chita" (Rowdy Rathore). He is the younger brother of singer Daler Mehndi.

Mika's most latest song is "Vyah Karwado Ji" from the latest release“Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai” starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.