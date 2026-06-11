'Biryani Is Dinner, Not Consent': Zomato Distances Itself From Viral Screenshot Amid Pranit More Controversy

As the viral Rs 370 biryani controversy continues to dominate social media conversations, food delivery platform Zomato has distanced itself from a widely circulated screenshot that appeared to show a consent-related notification being sent through its app.

The 'Rs 370 biryani' remark that initially appeared to be a humorous anecdote at a comedy show hosted by comedian Pranit More soon spiralled into a larger discussion about dating culture, consent, and expectations in modern relationships.

As the controversy gained momentum, it drew in influencers, content creators, and public personalities eager to weigh in on the issue. Soon, brands also found themselves caught in the crossfire when a screenshot allegedly linked to food delivery giant Zomato began circulating widely online.

Zomato Issues Public Clarification

Zomato categorically denied any connection to the screenshot, which had been making the rounds online in the wake of the controversy.

The company wrote,“An important clarification.”

“Biryani Is Dinner, Not Consent.' The screenshot of the distasteful notification you may have seen with our name is fake. We did not write or send it.”

An important clarification. twitter/ZLx0uzvWjY

- zomato (@zomato) June 10, 2026

The Screenshot That Went Viral

The image being shared across social media platforms appeared to show a notification reading:“Biryani bhejdu? Rs 370 ki hai bas.”

Zomato wale tak ye baat pahuch gye hai kya 370 wali biryani ke bare main twitter/dAAt82bdw1

- Deepak Chandra (@BolbhaiChandra) June 10, 2026

Well done, Zomato! If you had no clue about this 'Biryani 370' controversy, read: Subsequently, people seemed to have created their own 'memes' on a Zomato notification referring to 'Rs. 370', which Zomato is now disowning and calling out categorically. twitter/vbuymGcFyC

- Karthik (@beastoftraal) June 10, 2026

The alleged notification quickly gained traction online as users connected it to the ongoing controversy.

How the Rs 370 Biryani Debate Began

It all began from a crowd-work segment from comedian Pranit More's stand-up show. In the viral clip, an audience member, later identified as Himanshu Jangra, recounted a dating experience with a woman involving a chicken biryani priced at Rs 370. During the interaction, he suggested that paying for the meal entitled him to something in return from the woman he had taken out on a date.

The remarks triggered massive backlash online, with many social media users criticising the notion that spending money on a date creates any expectation of intimacy or consent.