403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Landslide Claims Eight Lives in Central African Republic
(MENAFN) At least eight artisanal gold miners lost their lives Tuesday after a landslide swallowed a mining site in the western Central African Republic, with dozens more still unaccounted for, local authorities confirmed.
The disaster struck the Konyeme mining site in the Nana-Mambere prefecture in the early hours of the morning, according to Laurent Ngon Baba, a member of parliament for Baboua 1, the constituency in which the site is located.
"The accident occurred at around 2 am local time (0100 GMT) when several miners were underground. The site was still under development," Baba told reporters.
He described the collapse as sudden and without warning. "The earth collapsed suddenly burying diggers under the rubble. Search and rescue operations were launched which made it possible to recover eight bodies, and the search continues for several people still missing," he said.
Baba identified the victims as one local resident and seven suspected Fulani foreign nationals. Local media reports published Wednesday indicated that approximately a dozen people remained missing as search operations pressed on.
A Region No Stranger to Mining Tragedies
Tuesday's disaster is the second fatal mining collapse to hit the Nana-Mambere prefecture in just weeks. On May 6, a shaft cave-in at the Be-Mbari mining site claimed the lives of 23 miners — underscoring the deadly conditions facing the Central African Republic's largely unregulated artisanal mining sector.
The disaster struck the Konyeme mining site in the Nana-Mambere prefecture in the early hours of the morning, according to Laurent Ngon Baba, a member of parliament for Baboua 1, the constituency in which the site is located.
"The accident occurred at around 2 am local time (0100 GMT) when several miners were underground. The site was still under development," Baba told reporters.
He described the collapse as sudden and without warning. "The earth collapsed suddenly burying diggers under the rubble. Search and rescue operations were launched which made it possible to recover eight bodies, and the search continues for several people still missing," he said.
Baba identified the victims as one local resident and seven suspected Fulani foreign nationals. Local media reports published Wednesday indicated that approximately a dozen people remained missing as search operations pressed on.
A Region No Stranger to Mining Tragedies
Tuesday's disaster is the second fatal mining collapse to hit the Nana-Mambere prefecture in just weeks. On May 6, a shaft cave-in at the Be-Mbari mining site claimed the lives of 23 miners — underscoring the deadly conditions facing the Central African Republic's largely unregulated artisanal mining sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment