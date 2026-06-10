Brook Dethrones Root To Reclaim No.1 Test Batter Ranking Gill Moves To Eighth Spot

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) England batter Harry Brook leapfrogged teammate Joe Root to reclaim the No.1 spot in the ICC Test rankings, while India captain Shubman Gill has climbed two places to eighth spot after hitting a century in the recent one-off clash against Afghanistan, which the side won by an innings and 300 runs.

Brook returned to the number one spot following his half‐century in the opening innings of England's 115‐run victory over New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship game at Lord's. His 56 was one of only two scores above fifty in the match, which was enough to push Root down to third sport after the senior batter managed just one and eight, with Australia's Travis Head climbing to second spot.

Brook had first risen to the top spot in December 2024 and now regains the position ahead of the second Test starting at The Oval on June 17. Gill, meanwhile, moved up to eighth spot after making 126 against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh.

The England trio of Ben Duckett (up three places to 15th), Jamie Smith (up five spots to equal 23rd) and Glenn Phillips (up 15 places to 40th) also made progress in the batters rankings.

In the bowling chart, England pacer Gus Atkinson gained seven slots to break into the top 10 Test bowlers at tenth spot, while moving to sixth spot among all‐rounders. New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson (22nd) and Ollie Robinson (23rd) have re‐entered the rankings, while Kiwi pacer Nathan Smith jumped 16 places to 43rd.

In ODIs, wrist spinner Abrar Ahmed rose two places to second among bowlers after claiming six wickets in Pakistan's series win over Australia. Shaheen Afridi climbed four spots to ninth with seven scalps.

Australia's Nathan Ellis improved 13 places to 31st, while Bangladesh's Nahid Rana surged 23 slots to 24th. Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (12th) and Janith Liyanage (22nd) made gains among ODI batters, alongside Bangladesh left‐hander Tanzid Hasan, who moved up seven places to 33rd.