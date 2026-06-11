UN: India Condemns Gulf Shipping Attacks, Calls For Restraint, Dialogue

India on Wednesday voiced deep concern over the attacks on merchant shipping vessels in the Gulf region amid the ongoing conflict and urged for dialogue and diplomacy-- underlining New Delhi's importance as a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in security and stability of the region.

The remarks were made by Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations at the UN Security Council Open Debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Advancing Political Solutions in the Middle East: Mediation and Dialogue for Lasting Peace'

Re-emphasising India's position on the recent developments in West Asia, Ambassador P Harish expressed deep concern over the conflict and urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians.

India Condemns Attacks on Merchant Shipping

He firmly condemned the attacks on merchant shipping vessels and said, "India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping as many of our nationals are prominent in its global workforce. Many Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of attacks against countries of the region and against merchant vessels and sea lanes of communication."

Impact on India and Its Nationals

"The intensification of the conflict and its spread to other nations have evoked great anxiety. The mounting destruction and deaths and cessation of normal life and economic activities have deeply impacted India, a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region," he said.

Highlighting how there are almost ten million Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf region, he reaffirmed that their safety and well-being are of utmost priority to India.

"Our trade and energy supply chains are dependent on stability in the region and any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy", he said.

Call for Dialogue and Peaceful Resolution

He underlined that India strongly reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy, avoiding impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, avoiding military targeting of commercial shipping, avoiding targeting of the civilian population and infrastructure, and seeking an early end to the conflict and said that India expressed its support to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of issues.

He reiterated how India would like to stress that the people across West Asia deserve sustained peace and normalcy.

"India stands fully ready to contribute towards realising this goal in order to secure peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of the region and beyond," Ambassador Harish said.

Addressing Broader Challenges

He highlighted emerging global challenges, including economic crises, demographic pressures, terrorism, supply chain disruptions and risks posed by new technologies, saying the UN must remain agile to address evolving threats to international peace and security.

Calling for a human-centric approach to conflict resolution, India said women, children and other vulnerable groups bear the heaviest burden during wars and disputes. (ANI)

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