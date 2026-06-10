NCH Warns Against Misleading Statements On Homoeopathy, Urges Factual And Responsible Public Discourse

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) The National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) on Wednesday issued an advisory calling on media organisations, institutions and the public to exercise responsibility and ensure factual accuracy while making statements about Homoeopathy and registered homoeopathic practitioners.

In an advisory issued through a circular, the Commission called upon media organisations, healthcare institutions, professional bodies and social media users to ensure factual accuracy before making public statements regarding Homoeopathy or registered homoeopathic practitioners.

NCH Chairperson Dr. Tarkeshwar Jain said the Commission had taken serious cognisance of instances where defamatory and unsubstantiated remarks about Homoeopathy were being circulated across print, electronic, digital and social media platforms.

He stressed the importance of responsible communication and fact-based discussions concerning the medical system.

Dr. Jain noted that Homoeopathy is a legally recognised system of medicine under the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020.

He also pointed out that homoeopathic medicines are regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and that education in the field is conducted through a structured academic framework prescribed by the Commission.

According to the NCH chief, admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate Homoeopathy programmes are made through candidates who qualify the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

He added that registered homoeopathic practitioners undergo prescribed education and training and are authorised to practise in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory provisions.

The advisory emphasised that any complaints, allegations or concerns regarding the conduct of an individual practitioner should be addressed through established statutory, regulatory, disciplinary or judicial channels rather than through broad generalisations against the profession as a whole.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to maintaining standards of education, professional conduct and ethical practice in Homoeopathy while safeguarding the dignity and lawful standing of registered practitioners.

Dr. Jain further stated that the Commission may pursue appropriate action, including legal recourse where necessary, against deliberate attempts to spread baseless, misleading or defamatory information about Homoeopathy and its practitioners.

The NCH said the advisory was issued as part of its mandate to regulate and uphold standards in Homoeopathy and to promote informed and responsible public discourse on the subject.