Readybid Launches Dynamic Hotel Bundling Engine To Optimize Multi-Location Travel Procurement

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 23, 2026 1:31 pm - ReadyBid expects dynamic bundling to become a key strategy in corporate travel procurement as organizations continue optimizing sourcing efficiency.

San Diego, CA - 23 May 2026:

ReadyBid, a global provider of hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology, today announced the launch of its new Dynamic Hotel Bundling Engine, designed to help enterprises optimize procurement strategies by grouping hotel sourcing across multiple locations and travel needs.

In 2026, corporate travel programs are increasingly complex, with employees traveling across multiple cities, regions, and project sites within a single trip or across short timeframes. Traditional sourcing approaches often evaluate hotels individually, which may limit opportunities to achieve better pricing and supplier engagement through bundled demand.

The new bundling engine enables procurement teams to combine sourcing requirements across locations into unified negotiation strategies.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said aggregation is becoming a strategic advantage in procurement.

“When organizations combine demand intelligently, they can create stronger negotiating positions,” Friedmann said.“Dynamic bundling allows procurement teams to maximize value across multiple locations.”

Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can group hotel RFP requirements based on travel patterns, geographic proximity, or project-based demand.

The system analyzes bundled sourcing opportunities and identifies where combining demand can lead to improved pricing, better supplier participation, and more efficient procurement outcomes.

ReadyBid's dashboards provide visibility into bundled sourcing scenarios, allowing procurement teams to compare results against traditional single-location approaches.

For multinational enterprises, this capability supports more strategic coordination across regions and enhances global sourcing efficiency.

The bundling engine also improves supplier engagement by offering hotels larger, more attractive opportunities, encouraging stronger participation in hotel bidding events.

Additionally, it simplifies procurement workflows by reducing the number of separate sourcing events required.

“Scale creates leverage,” Friedmann added.“When demand is bundled effectively, organizations can achieve better results.”

ReadyBid expects dynamic bundling to become a key strategy in corporate travel procurement as organizations continue optimizing sourcing efficiency.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.

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