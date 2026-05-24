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Pep Guardiola Announces Departure from Manchester City After Decade Tenure
(MENAFN) Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will step down as manager of Manchester City after a decade in charge, marking the end of a highly decorated era at the club.
In a statement shared by the club on X, Guardiola reflected on his long tenure and made clear that his decision was not driven by a specific incident.
"And what a time we have had together. Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving.
"There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time," said Guardiola in an emotional statement posted by the club through the US social media company X.
Beyond his football achievements, Guardiola has also been widely noted for his outspoken political and humanitarian positions, including his solidarity with Palestinians and his criticism of the war in Gaza.
He has previously urged global audiences not to remain silent in the face of civilian suffering, making him one of the most visible figures in football to publicly address the conflict.
His concerns reportedly influenced some of his public engagements, including his decision to miss a pre-match press conference in order to attend a charity event supporting Palestine in Barcelona earlier this year.
"When I see a child in these past two years with these images on social media, on television, recording himself, pleading, 'where is my mother?' among the rubble, and he still doesn't know it.
"And I always think: 'What must they be thinking?' And I think we have left them alone, abandoned," Guardiola said, wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf.
In a statement shared by the club on X, Guardiola reflected on his long tenure and made clear that his decision was not driven by a specific incident.
"And what a time we have had together. Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving.
"There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time," said Guardiola in an emotional statement posted by the club through the US social media company X.
Beyond his football achievements, Guardiola has also been widely noted for his outspoken political and humanitarian positions, including his solidarity with Palestinians and his criticism of the war in Gaza.
He has previously urged global audiences not to remain silent in the face of civilian suffering, making him one of the most visible figures in football to publicly address the conflict.
His concerns reportedly influenced some of his public engagements, including his decision to miss a pre-match press conference in order to attend a charity event supporting Palestine in Barcelona earlier this year.
"When I see a child in these past two years with these images on social media, on television, recording himself, pleading, 'where is my mother?' among the rubble, and he still doesn't know it.
"And I always think: 'What must they be thinking?' And I think we have left them alone, abandoned," Guardiola said, wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf.
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