AISA Holds Protest At Patna University Meeting Amid Police Deployment

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 24 (IANS) Students affiliated with the All India Students Association (AISA) staged a major protest during the annual Senate meeting at Patna University (PU).

Amid rising tension on the campus, protesting students on Saturday climbed onto the university gates and raised slogans against the Bihar administration.

In response to the situation, a heavy police deployment was made around the university premises.

During the demonstration, students shouted slogans including "stop police repression" and "PU belongs to us-to you-not to anyone's father", alleging that the university administration was attempting to suppress student voices.

A protesting student, Saba Afreen, claimed that students had come to meet the Vice-Chancellor Ajay Kumar Singh regarding their demands, but the university administration closed the gates and called the police.

She alleged that protesting students were being prevented from entering their own university campus.

Protesters demanded that adequate provisions be made in the Senate budget to address student welfare and ensure basic facilities on campus.

Students also opposed recent fee hikes and raised concerns over alleged police action within the university premises.

According to the protesters, police personnel frequently enter the campus late at night and allegedly intimidate and mistreat students.

Meanwhile, the Senate meeting convened by the university administration is scheduled to discuss and present the university's budget for the financial year 2026–27.

The Senate is also expected to approve decisions taken earlier by the Academic Council.

Key agenda items include proposals for introducing new employment-oriented and skill-based courses at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

According to university sources, discussions will focus on launching skill-oriented curricula alongside existing three-year and four-year undergraduate degree programs, as well as introducing job-oriented courses parallel to conventional two-year postgraduate programs.

The feasibility of offering some of these courses through online mode is also expected to be discussed during the meeting.

In addition, the Senate agenda reportedly includes a proposal from the Sainik Kalyan Board to introduce an undergraduate course in Human Resource Management specifically designed for ex-servicemen.