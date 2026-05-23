CEC Gyanesh Kumar Inspects Polling Booths Near India-China Border

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday reviewed preparations related to the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) during his two-day visit to Uttarakhand, including inspections of polling booths in Uttarkashi district near the India-China border.

The Chief Election Commissioner inspected polling booths in Harsil and Gangotri Assembly constituency areas and interacted with Booth Level Officers (BLOs), voters, saints and local residents regarding the electoral roll revision process. During the visit, Kumar also travelled to Gangotri Temple along with his wife, where he offered prayers and performed special puja rituals.

Electoral Roll Purification Efforts

According to officials, Kumar held a detailed interaction with BLOs regarding SIR mapping and related procedures. Speaking during the visit, he said Booth Level Officers were working at the grassroots level through the BLO App to identify "absent, shifted, deceased, duplicate, and foreign voters" to ensure purification of the electoral roll. He also said efforts were being made to include all eligible citizens who had attained 18 years of age in the voter list.

Praising BLO Mintu Devi for her work, Kumar said the Election Commission salutes all Booth Level Officers engaged in the SIR exercise with commitment and sincerity. He expressed confidence that BLOs across the country would continue to work with dedication and efficiency.

Promoting Local Handicrafts

During his visit to Harsil market, Kumar also promoted local handicrafts by purchasing traditional hill caps for himself and officials accompanying him. He said promoting local products was an important step towards building a self-reliant India and noted that products from border regions such as Harsil were linked to local livelihoods and cultural identity. Local residents and traders welcomed the gesture, saying it would encourage artisans and cottage industries in border areas.

Engaging Diverse Voters and Review

The Chief Election Commissioner also visited the Gangotri polling booth, where he interacted with saints and ascetics registered as voters in the area. He thanked them for participating in the democratic process despite difficult terrain and weather conditions. Kumar remarked that a polling booth where all voters are saints devoted to spiritual practices reflected the diversity of India's democratic system.

Later, he reviewed details related to the Special Intensive Revision exercise with Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer Dr B.V.R.C. Purushottam. Officials from the district administration and police were also present during the review meeting. (ANI)

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