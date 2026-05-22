Jaishankar Meets BRICS Young Diplomats, Discusses Key Priorities

Jaishankar Engages with Young Diplomats

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met participants of the BRICS Young Diplomats Forum and Heads of Diplomatic Academies in the national capital, engaging in discussions on key priorities of the grouping based on this year's theme of "resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability" under the chairship of India.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was "pleased to interact" with the delegates and exchanged views on how BRICS can contribute to global development through enhanced collaboration among member countries, including the idea of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. "Pleased to interact with the participants of BRICS Young Diplomats Forum & Heads of Diplomatic Academies in Delhi today. Exchanged views on the BRICS theme of resilience, innovation, cooperation & sustainability and contributing to global development", the External Affairs Minister wrote in his post.

India's Engagement and the Role of BRICS

The interaction comes as India continues to strengthen engagement with BRICS nations across political, economic and diplomatic platforms, with a focus on youth participation and institutional cooperation.

BRICS brings together eleven major markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance and issues of global political and economic governance.

India's BRICS Chairship and Recent Meetings

The official website for BRICS 2026 highlighted how India's BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by the Prime Minister at the 2025 Rio Summit in Brazil.

India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021.

Earlier this month, New Delhi hosted several foreign ministers of member and observer states attending the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. (ANI)

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