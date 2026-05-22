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Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:33 AM EST - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.: Announced today that, in connection with its previously announced marketed public offering of units of the Company, it has filed a prospectus supplement to the Company's existing short form base shelf prospectus dated June 4, 2025 with the securities commissions in each of Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.44.
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