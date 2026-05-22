American Shared Hospital Services Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting To Be Held On June 24, 2026

The Board of Directors fixed the close of business on April 27, 2026, as the record date for determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. Information on items of business to be addressed at the meeting, can be found in the Company's 2026 proxy statement at: .

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) is a leading provider of turnkey solutions to cancer treatment centers, health systems, and cancer networks in North and South America. The Company works closely with its partners to develop and grow their cancer service lines and provide integrated cancer care to patients in a convenient local setting close to home. For centers under health system partnerships, the Company and its health system partners share in the capital investment cost and profitability of the operations based on their respective ownership interests. For more information, please visit:

Contacts

American Shared Hospital Services

Ray Stachowiak, Executive Chairman

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Investor Relations

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

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