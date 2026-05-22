India-Bangladesh Border Fencing Begins In Phansidewa, West Bengal BSF Takes Charge

Visuals from Phansidewa near Siliguri, West Bengal, where border fencing work has finally started. The West Bengal government has handed over 27 km of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) to strengthen the India-Bangladesh border. Important step towards national security and border management.

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