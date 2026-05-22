Gujarat's GETCO First In India To Deploy STATCOM For Grid Stability

Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO), under the Energy and Petrochemicals Department of the Government of Gujarat, has installed a Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM), a state-of-the-art system that ensures voltage stability and smooth power flow across the grid. Often described as a "smart voltage stabiliser," it provides dynamic reactive power compensation and responds instantly to changing grid conditions. Commissioned on March 5 2019, the +-120 MVAR STATCOM has been installed at the 220 kV Timbdi substation in Gir Somnath district. With this, Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited became the first State Transmission Utility in India to deploy STATCOM technology.

The Challenge: Voltage Instability in Gujarat's Power Grid

Gujarat's power network serves a wide and diverse load, with a significant share from agriculture, which puts continuous pressure on voltage stability and power quality. While capacitor banks and reactors provide fixed reactive power support, they often fall short under fluctuating demand conditions. Therefore, dynamic reactive power management became essential to maintain stable voltage and ensure a reliable supply.

Specific Issues at Timbdi Substation

The 220 kV Timbdi substation faced greater challenges due to single-circuit links and the absence of nearby generation sources, leading to significant voltage instability. Under high agricultural demand, voltage fluctuated widely from as low as 190 kV to as high as 245 kV. It typically dropped to 190-200 kV during peak load periods and rose to 235-245 kV during low-demand periods, particularly in the monsoon season.

How STATCOM Solves the Problem

The STATCOM addresses grid challenges through fast and precise reactive power management. As a VSC-based system, it continuously monitors grid conditions and injects or absorbs reactive power to maintain a stable network. Operating in real time, it stabilises voltage across varying loads, enables dynamic power factor control, and enhances system stability, while controlling over-voltages and preventing voltage collapse.

Benefits of the STATCOM Installation

This has reduced stress on transmission infrastructure and lowered transmission losses, with voltage levels staying closer to the rated range, improving reliability, grid efficiency, and equipment protection. The installation has benefited Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Amreli, and nearby regions by ensuring more stable voltage, especially during high agricultural demand, while supporting both rural and industrial needs with a reliable power supply.

Future Expansion Plans

Encouraged by the success at Timbdi, Gujarat is planning to expand STATCOM installations at key grid locations. Under this initiative, +-125 MVAR systems are proposed at six existing 220 kV substations--Tharad, Deodar, Sagapara, Kheralu, Kukma, and Dhangadhra--and at the upcoming 400 kV Dholera-2 substation. This expansion reflects the state's continued focus on strengthening power infrastructure and ensuring reliable, high-quality electricity for all.

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