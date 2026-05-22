AI Skill Gap A Top Constraint For 45% Of Indian Firms: SHRM Report

Nearly 45 per cent of organisations in India identify artificial intelligence, digital, and data skills as their single largest workforce constraint, while 54 per cent of organisations report moderate to low urgency on AI investment.

The Paradox: Workforce Size vs. Skill Readiness

According to the SHRM India Skill Intelligence Report 2026, this critical talent shortage emerges even as India possesses a massive working-age population, with 62 per cent of its citizens currently falling within this bracket.

Barriers to AI Adoption

Leadership and return-on-investment gaps account for 44 per cent of these adoption barriers, while 1 in 5 leaders cite a resistant employee mindset as the primary obstacle.

Despite this slow organisational response, disruption is imminent. The report stated that over the next three years, back-office roles, data reporting functions, and customer service roles are projected to face the highest AI impact.

Beyond internal staffing, alternative workforce models face trust barriers. In the gig economy, 53 per cent of adoption hurdles relate directly to concerns over skill quality and career continuity. In contrast, just 13 per cent of organisations cite regulatory complexity as a major issue.

Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM APAC and MENA, said, "India is at a defining moment in its workforce transformation journey. As organisations accelerate investments in AI, digital transformation, and sustainability, the real differentiator will be their ability to build future-ready skills at scale."

India's Learning and Development Crisis

The report also highlighted a stark contrast between India's technological ambitions and its actual workforce readiness. It stated that the country formally trains just 2.3 per cent of its workforce. This figure lags significantly behind global peers, compared to 68 per cent in the United Kingdom, 75 per cent in Germany, and 96 per cent in South Korea.

"The learning investment picture makes this harder to fix. Nearly 60% of L & D budgets go toward digital self-paced content and classroom instruction. Hands-on formats account for just 3%. Organisations are not necessarily learning the wrong things-they are learning in the wrong formats. Only 34% have formal, systematic measurement of skilling outcomes," the report said.

Sustainability Skills a Major Deficit

Sustainability capabilities also show a major deficit. The report notes that green and ESG capabilities represent a large gap for 41 per cent of organisations. Currently, only 1 in 14 organisations qualifies as advanced in ESG talent capability, while 31 per cent remain stuck in the early awareness and planning stages.

"Around the world, leaders are confronting the same challenge: how to prepare people and organisations for work that is being reshaped in real time. What stands out in India is the scale of opportunity. With one of the world's youngest workforces and a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, India is uniquely positioned to set the benchmark for how nations build resilient, future-ready talent," said Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President and CEO of SHRM. (ANI)

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