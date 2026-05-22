Ahmedabad Police Arrest Eight In Airport Cargo Gold Theft Case Rs 1.72 Crore Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 22 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Police have arrested eight people and recovered property worth Rs 1.72 crore in a case involving the alleged diversion and theft of a gold jewellery consignment valued at Rs 2.58 crore while it was being transported from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru through air cargo, officials said on Friday.

According to the officials, the case was registered at Airport Police Station Part-A under Sections 316(2), 316(4), 61(2) and 54 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, following a complaint lodged by Balvirsinh Rathod, 37, of Sequel Logistic Company.

The complaint concerns seven parcels of gold ornaments received from a jeweller, intended for delivery to a company by air from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru on April 18.

One parcel weighing approximately 13 kg and containing gold ornaments weighing 2.107 kg and 562 milligrams, valued at Rs 2,58,10,764, was part of the consignment handed over at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) Cargo Terminal.

Police stated that although the parcel was received by the airline at Ahmedabad, it was not delivered at Bengaluru, leading to suspicion of criminal breach of trust and the registration of an offence.

The investigation was carried out under the supervision of senior officers. The teams used CCTV footage analysis as well as technical and human intelligence inputs to trace the accused.

Police said the conspiracy involved airline personnel, handlers and outside accomplices.

Investigators alleged that Roshankumar Patel, a cleaning in-charge with the airline, Zaid Hasan Ansari, a security in-charge, and Jayesh Parmar were involved in planning the operation. Parmar remains absconding.

According to the officials, the accused arranged for Salemohmmad alias Salam to travel as a passenger on the Bengaluru-bound flight.

He was allegedly provided with a bag and a mobile phone, and after boarding, gold ornaments were transferred into the bag by Parmar.

Salemohmmad is then stated to have collected the bag at Bengaluru Airport and returned to Ahmedabad, where it was handed over to other members of the group.

Police said the stolen gold ornaments were later melted and converted into gold rods and bars, which were sold through intermediaries and jewellers operating in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The proceeds were allegedly distributed among members of the group.

The arrested accused have been identified as Salemohmmad alias Salam Mohmmad Amin Ansari of Junagadh; Kadlipbhai alias Bapu alias Bapa Patel of Ahmedabad; Roshankumar Patel of Navsari district; Zaid Hasan Ansari of Junagadh; Sultan Sama of Junagadh; Ravikant Bagia of Junagadh; Kiran Pawar of Sangli, Maharashtra; and Shankar Vakse of Sangli, Maharashtra.

Four additional accused remain absconding: Rizwan Majidbhai, Farooq Sama, Yogesh Patil and Jayesh Parmar.

Police said the operation led to the recovery of Rs 69,24,800 in cash, along with gold and silver articles, including rods, bars and a silver biscuit valued at Rs 1,02,80,000, bringing the total recovered property to Rs 1,72,04,800.

The investigation is ongoing to trace the remaining accused and establish the full chain of alleged distribution of the stolen consignment.