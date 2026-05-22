India Proud: 10-Year-Old Yakshitha Deepakkumar Wins Bronze At Global Karate Championship In Malaysia

India's karate community celebrated a proud moment on May 22, 2026, when Yakshitha Deepakkumar, a 10‐year‐old athlete from Bangalore, secured a bronze medal at the 2S Karate Championship 2026 held in Malaysia. The tournament, focused on kumite (fighting), drew approximately 1,600 participants from six countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, India, Sri Lanka, Australia, and Saudi Arabia.

Yakshitha competed in the girls' individual kumite category for ages 10 to 11, which featured 32 participants. Representing the National Martial Arts & Fitness Academy (NMFA) under the guidance of her master, R Prabakaran, she fought through multiple rounds to claim third place.

Rising Talent On The Global Stage

The event was notable not only for its scale but also for the diversity of competitors. With athletes from across Asia and beyond, the championship provided a platform for young martial artists to test their skills against international peers. Yakshitha's performance stood out as she demonstrated composure, technique, and resilience in a demanding category.

Her bronze medal finish is significant given the intensity of competition and the sheer number of participants. For a young athlete, securing a podium finish at such a global event signals both promise and potential.

The NMFA academy in Bangalore has been steadily building a reputation for nurturing young martial artists. Under the mentorship of R Prabakaran, Yakshitha's achievement adds to the academy's growing list of international accolades.

A Tournament Of Scale And Diversity

The 2S Karate Championship 2026 was one of the largest gatherings of young karate talent in the region. With nearly 1,600 participants across categories, the event highlighted the growing popularity of martial arts among youth. The inclusion of countries such as Australia and Saudi Arabia alongside Asian neighbors underscored the global reach of the competition.

Yakshitha's success is expected to inspire other young athletes in Bangalore and beyond. Her journey reflects the importance of structured training, discipline, and exposure to international competition. As she continues to train under NMFA, her trajectory could lead to further achievements in continental and world‐level championships.