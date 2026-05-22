Israeli Airstrikes Kill Four Paramedics In Southern Lebanon

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, May 22 (Petra)-- Four paramedics were killed in two Israeli airstrikes carried out by Israeli warplanes on the town of Hanaouayh in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon.

In a statement, Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health said the strikes targeted a paramedic center affiliated with the Islamic Health Authority in Hanaouayh, killing four medics and injuring several others with varying wounds while they were carrying out their humanitarian duties.

The ministry described the direct targeting as "not merely a passing violation," but as further clear evidence of breaches of international humanitarian law and a violation of international norms and resolutions prohibiting attacks on medical and relief personnel.

On the ground, a Lebanese security source told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) correspondent in Beirut that Israeli warplanes and drones launched raids on several southern towns earlier on Friday. The Israeli army also reportedly carried out a large-scale demolition operation in the town of Khiam at dawn.

//Petra// MF