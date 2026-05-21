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TSX Gathers Steam Amid Mideast Concerns
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock?index pointed upwards Thursday as concerns about U.S.-Iran tensions resurfaced after a Reuters report on Tehran's stance?on uranium stockpiles.
The TSX Composite Index hiked 90.74 points to begin Thursday at 34,252,56.
The Canadian dollar shied away 0.21 cents to 72.52 cents U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange deducted 3.9 points to 975.78.
All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups, weighed most by consumer staples, down 0.9%, while gold and health-care each lost 0.6%.
The three gainers were energy, up 1.4%, while utilities took on 0.9% and financials tallied 0.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 fell on Thursday, weighed by a spike in crude prices and Treasury yields, while Nvidia's latest quarterly report failed to give tech a boost.
The Dow Jones Industrials waned 28.42 points to 49,980.93.
The much broader index slid 37.37 points to 7,395.60.
The NASDAQ removed 185.25 points to 26,083.11.
Traders on Thursday also digested Nvidia's latest quarterly report. Nvidia breezed past Wall Street's expectations for earnings and guidance, in addition to announcing a hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 25 cents. But investors have come to expect the chipmaker to beat estimates and raise its outlook amid the AI boom.
Nvidia shares were last seen trading down 2%.
Crude prices jumped after Reuters reported, citing sources, that Iran's supreme leader issued a directive to keep enriched uranium within the country - further complicating the outlook to a resolution to the U.S.-Iran war.
West Texas Intermediate futures were up 3% at $102 per barrel. Brent crude popped 3% to $108 per barrel.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury climbed sharply. lowering yields to 4.62% from Wednesday's 4.57%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices recovered $2.85 to $101.11 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices lost $29.30 to $4,506.00 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock?index pointed upwards Thursday as concerns about U.S.-Iran tensions resurfaced after a Reuters report on Tehran's stance?on uranium stockpiles.
The TSX Composite Index hiked 90.74 points to begin Thursday at 34,252,56.
The Canadian dollar shied away 0.21 cents to 72.52 cents U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange deducted 3.9 points to 975.78.
All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups, weighed most by consumer staples, down 0.9%, while gold and health-care each lost 0.6%.
The three gainers were energy, up 1.4%, while utilities took on 0.9% and financials tallied 0.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 fell on Thursday, weighed by a spike in crude prices and Treasury yields, while Nvidia's latest quarterly report failed to give tech a boost.
The Dow Jones Industrials waned 28.42 points to 49,980.93.
The much broader index slid 37.37 points to 7,395.60.
The NASDAQ removed 185.25 points to 26,083.11.
Traders on Thursday also digested Nvidia's latest quarterly report. Nvidia breezed past Wall Street's expectations for earnings and guidance, in addition to announcing a hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 25 cents. But investors have come to expect the chipmaker to beat estimates and raise its outlook amid the AI boom.
Nvidia shares were last seen trading down 2%.
Crude prices jumped after Reuters reported, citing sources, that Iran's supreme leader issued a directive to keep enriched uranium within the country - further complicating the outlook to a resolution to the U.S.-Iran war.
West Texas Intermediate futures were up 3% at $102 per barrel. Brent crude popped 3% to $108 per barrel.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury climbed sharply. lowering yields to 4.62% from Wednesday's 4.57%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices recovered $2.85 to $101.11 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices lost $29.30 to $4,506.00 U.S. an ounce.
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