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Jordan Fans Dream Big as First World Cup Appearance Fuels High Hopes
(MENAFN) Jordan’s historic qualification for the FIFA World Cup has gone beyond being seen as a milestone appearance, with widespread public sentiment suggesting the team could achieve much more than just participation, including a potential strong run in the tournament.
The upcoming World Cup is set to take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. Jordan has been placed in Group J, where it will face Argentina, Algeria, and Austria.
According to interviews conducted in the Jordanian capital and reported by sources, many citizens expressed strong optimism about the national team’s ability to compete at an unprecedented level on the global stage.
Among them was taxi driver Ahmad Al-Khalayleh, who described his pride in the team’s achievement and its national symbolism.
“When I see Jordan’s flag flying among the flags of nations around the world, it fills me with pride to be Jordanian,” said taxi driver Ahmad Al-Khalayleh. “Jordan is strong everywhere and will always remain at the forefront, and its flag will continue to fly high, God willing.”
He also argued that the team had previously been treated unfairly in international competitions, while stressing confidence in their current squad and mindset.
“I promise you that Jordan will leave a distinctive mark in its opening match against Austria, and the players will compete with one spirit and one heart,” he said.
The upcoming World Cup is set to take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. Jordan has been placed in Group J, where it will face Argentina, Algeria, and Austria.
According to interviews conducted in the Jordanian capital and reported by sources, many citizens expressed strong optimism about the national team’s ability to compete at an unprecedented level on the global stage.
Among them was taxi driver Ahmad Al-Khalayleh, who described his pride in the team’s achievement and its national symbolism.
“When I see Jordan’s flag flying among the flags of nations around the world, it fills me with pride to be Jordanian,” said taxi driver Ahmad Al-Khalayleh. “Jordan is strong everywhere and will always remain at the forefront, and its flag will continue to fly high, God willing.”
He also argued that the team had previously been treated unfairly in international competitions, while stressing confidence in their current squad and mindset.
“I promise you that Jordan will leave a distinctive mark in its opening match against Austria, and the players will compete with one spirit and one heart,” he said.
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