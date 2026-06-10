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Xi Expresses Gratitude to Kim Following North Korea State Visit
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the hospitality extended during his recent state visit to North Korea, describing the trip as successful and a significant step forward in bilateral relations, according to state media reports on Wednesday.
In a message delivered on Tuesday, Xi expressed appreciation on behalf of the Chinese government, the Communist Party, and the Chinese public, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
He said Kim, along with his wife Ri Sol Ju, as well as North Korea’s leadership and population, had organized a warm reception for the Chinese delegation, reflecting what he described as the longstanding friendship between the two countries.
Xi also noted that he and Kim held wide-ranging discussions on matters of mutual concern and reached several important agreements during the visit.
He added that the talks introduced “new contents of the times” into China–North Korea relations and reaffirmed both sides’ commitment to expanding cooperation, supporting development goals, and contributing to regional peace and stability.
In a message delivered on Tuesday, Xi expressed appreciation on behalf of the Chinese government, the Communist Party, and the Chinese public, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
He said Kim, along with his wife Ri Sol Ju, as well as North Korea’s leadership and population, had organized a warm reception for the Chinese delegation, reflecting what he described as the longstanding friendship between the two countries.
Xi also noted that he and Kim held wide-ranging discussions on matters of mutual concern and reached several important agreements during the visit.
He added that the talks introduced “new contents of the times” into China–North Korea relations and reaffirmed both sides’ commitment to expanding cooperation, supporting development goals, and contributing to regional peace and stability.
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