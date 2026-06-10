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Afghanistan Claims Fresh Pakistani Airstrikes Kill Thirteen Civilians
(MENAFN) Afghanistan on Wednesday accused Pakistan of conducting fresh airstrikes in eastern regions of the country, alleging that the strikes killed 13 civilians, including 11 children, amid rising tensions between the neighboring states, according to reports.
Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement posted on US social media platform X that Pakistani military aircraft entered Afghan airspace overnight and targeted civilian homes in the provinces of Kunar, Khost, and Paktika.
He claimed the strikes resulted in the deaths of 11 children, one woman, and one elderly man, while 14 others—mostly women and children—were injured.
“We strongly condemn this humanitarian crime and act of aggression,” he said.
Pakistan did not immediately issue a response to the allegations, according to reports.
The accusations come at a time when relations between Kabul and Islamabad remain tense, particularly over security issues along their shared border, with both sides repeatedly exchanging blame over cross-border incidents.
Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement posted on US social media platform X that Pakistani military aircraft entered Afghan airspace overnight and targeted civilian homes in the provinces of Kunar, Khost, and Paktika.
He claimed the strikes resulted in the deaths of 11 children, one woman, and one elderly man, while 14 others—mostly women and children—were injured.
“We strongly condemn this humanitarian crime and act of aggression,” he said.
Pakistan did not immediately issue a response to the allegations, according to reports.
The accusations come at a time when relations between Kabul and Islamabad remain tense, particularly over security issues along their shared border, with both sides repeatedly exchanging blame over cross-border incidents.
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