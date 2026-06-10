PM Set For Daylong Cox's Bazar Visit On June 13

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is scheduled to undertake a daylong official visit to Cox's Bazar on June 13, with a packed program covering infrastructure, environmental and community events across the district.

According to official scheduling, the prime minister is expected to arrive in Cox's Bazar by air at 10:00 am and return to Dhaka at 10:00 pm the same day.

During the visit, he will inaugurate the re-excavation work of Patli Khal in Pmkhali union of Cox's Bazar Sadar, followed by a public address in the morning.

He is also scheduled to visit Dulahazara Safari Park in Chakaria, where he will launch a nationwide tree plantation initiative involving the planting of 250 million trees, before touring the facility.

The program further includes multiple stops across Cox's Bazar and nearby upazilas, including Pekua and Chakaria, where he will attend foundation stone-laying ceremonies, pay respects at a local grave site, and meet family members of a victim of the 2024 July Uprising.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister is expected to address a public rally in Chakaria Municipality and later inspect development works along the Marine Drive road and the coastline.

The visit will conclude with an evening exchange meeting with local stakeholders at a hotel in Kolatoli.

Authorities have tightened security across Cox's Bazar ahead of the tour, with extensive preparations underway by law enforcement agencies and local administration.