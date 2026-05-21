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Bridge Cable Continues To Grow Stronger In 2026 With Expanded Expertise, New Solutions, And Customer-Focused Innovation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 2026 is proving to be a year of significant growth and momentum for Bridge Cable, as the company continues strengthening its position as one of the leading structured cabling and low-voltage infrastructure providers in the United States.
Recognized as the #1 Rated Network Cabling Company in the USA, Bridge Cable remains committed to delivering expert structured cabling services, dependable technology solutions, and exceptional customer experiences for commercial clients nationwide.
As part of its continued expansion, Bridge Cable proudly welcomes new members to its growing team who bring decades of industry expertise and technical excellence.
Strengthening Leadership and Operations
Bridge Cable recently appointed Scott Ostrin as the company's new Operations Manager.
With over 40 years of industry experience, Scott brings a strong commitment to leadership, organization, and operational excellence. His extensive background and proven expertise will help drive the company forward while continuing to deliver outstanding service to clients and partners.
“We're excited to welcome Scott into this important leadership role,” Bridge Cable shared.“His experience and dedication will have a tremendous impact as we continue growing and strengthening our operations.”
Expanding Technical Expertise
Joining the technical team is Steven Singer, Bridge Cable's new Network Cabling Technician.
With 7 years of hands-on experience in network cabling, Steven brings valuable technical expertise, strong workmanship, and a commitment to quality installations. His experience includes structured cabling deployments and maintaining reliable network infrastructure that supports modern business operations.
Bridge Cable is confident Steven will play a key role in continuing to provide dependable and scalable solutions for clients across multiple industries.
Introducing the New Bridge Cable Tech Audit
In 2026, Bridge Cable also launched its innovative Tech Audit service - a comprehensive evaluation designed to help businesses identify gaps, risks, and opportunities within their IT and low-voltage infrastructure.
The Tech Audit reviews:
. Network cabling systems
. Access control infrastructure
. Surveillance and security systems
. Overall network connectivity and performance
The goal is to provide clear recommendations that improve security, reliability, scalability, and future growth while ensuring systems remain optimized for business operations.
Helping Businesses Improve Security with a Free Trial Camera Program
As part of its continued commitment to business security and innovation, Bridge Cable has also launched its“Get a Free Trial Camera” initiative to help organizations experience modern surveillance solutions firsthand.
Businesses can learn more through the company's Verkada security camera installation page.
A Continued Commitment to Excellence
Bridge Cable continues to stand apart through its customer-focused approach and unwavering commitment to quality and reliability.
The company remains dedicated to:
. 0% Missed Deadlines
. 0?fects
. OSHA-trained technicians
. Certified cabling expertise
. Commercial-only project focus
. Fast response times
. No subcontractors
As Bridge Cable continues growing in 2026, the company remains focused on delivering trusted low-voltage infrastructure solutions while helping businesses stay connected, secure, and prepared for the future.
For more information about Bridge Cable and its services, visit:
Bridge Cable Official Website
Recognized as the #1 Rated Network Cabling Company in the USA, Bridge Cable remains committed to delivering expert structured cabling services, dependable technology solutions, and exceptional customer experiences for commercial clients nationwide.
As part of its continued expansion, Bridge Cable proudly welcomes new members to its growing team who bring decades of industry expertise and technical excellence.
Strengthening Leadership and Operations
Bridge Cable recently appointed Scott Ostrin as the company's new Operations Manager.
With over 40 years of industry experience, Scott brings a strong commitment to leadership, organization, and operational excellence. His extensive background and proven expertise will help drive the company forward while continuing to deliver outstanding service to clients and partners.
“We're excited to welcome Scott into this important leadership role,” Bridge Cable shared.“His experience and dedication will have a tremendous impact as we continue growing and strengthening our operations.”
Expanding Technical Expertise
Joining the technical team is Steven Singer, Bridge Cable's new Network Cabling Technician.
With 7 years of hands-on experience in network cabling, Steven brings valuable technical expertise, strong workmanship, and a commitment to quality installations. His experience includes structured cabling deployments and maintaining reliable network infrastructure that supports modern business operations.
Bridge Cable is confident Steven will play a key role in continuing to provide dependable and scalable solutions for clients across multiple industries.
Introducing the New Bridge Cable Tech Audit
In 2026, Bridge Cable also launched its innovative Tech Audit service - a comprehensive evaluation designed to help businesses identify gaps, risks, and opportunities within their IT and low-voltage infrastructure.
The Tech Audit reviews:
. Network cabling systems
. Access control infrastructure
. Surveillance and security systems
. Overall network connectivity and performance
The goal is to provide clear recommendations that improve security, reliability, scalability, and future growth while ensuring systems remain optimized for business operations.
Helping Businesses Improve Security with a Free Trial Camera Program
As part of its continued commitment to business security and innovation, Bridge Cable has also launched its“Get a Free Trial Camera” initiative to help organizations experience modern surveillance solutions firsthand.
Businesses can learn more through the company's Verkada security camera installation page.
A Continued Commitment to Excellence
Bridge Cable continues to stand apart through its customer-focused approach and unwavering commitment to quality and reliability.
The company remains dedicated to:
. 0% Missed Deadlines
. 0?fects
. OSHA-trained technicians
. Certified cabling expertise
. Commercial-only project focus
. Fast response times
. No subcontractors
As Bridge Cable continues growing in 2026, the company remains focused on delivering trusted low-voltage infrastructure solutions while helping businesses stay connected, secure, and prepared for the future.
For more information about Bridge Cable and its services, visit:
Bridge Cable Official Website
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