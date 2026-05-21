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US Marines Board Iranian-Flagged Commercial Oil Tanker
(MENAFN) American forces intercepted and boarded an Iranian-flagged commercial oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed, in the latest enforcement action under an ongoing U.S. maritime blockade.
"Earlier today in the Gulf of Oman, U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded M/T Celestial Sea, an Iranian-flagged commercial oil tanker suspected of attempting to violate the U.S. blockade by transiting toward an Iranian port," CENTCOM announced on X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
Following the boarding, U.S. forces conducted a search of the vessel and ordered its crew to reverse course, after which the tanker was released, CENTCOM said.
The command underscored the scale of the blockade's reach in a pointed follow-up. "U.S. forces continue to fully enforce the blockade and have now redirected 91 commercial ships to ensure compliance," it said — a figure that signals a significant and sustained tightening of maritime pressure on Iran.
"Earlier today in the Gulf of Oman, U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded M/T Celestial Sea, an Iranian-flagged commercial oil tanker suspected of attempting to violate the U.S. blockade by transiting toward an Iranian port," CENTCOM announced on X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
Following the boarding, U.S. forces conducted a search of the vessel and ordered its crew to reverse course, after which the tanker was released, CENTCOM said.
The command underscored the scale of the blockade's reach in a pointed follow-up. "U.S. forces continue to fully enforce the blockade and have now redirected 91 commercial ships to ensure compliance," it said — a figure that signals a significant and sustained tightening of maritime pressure on Iran.
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