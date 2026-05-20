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Dreame Vacuum Cleaners Shine In Melbourne, Accelerating Global Layout
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2026 - On May 19-20, Dreame Technology launched its flagship XT Combo Home Cleaning Station at a Melbourne event, showcasing its cutting-edge cleaning technologies to local distributors, industry institutions and mainstream media. As a representative of China's high-end intelligent manufacturing, the brand further strengthened its layout in Australia's high-end home appliance market.
Dreame's global competitiveness lies in its self-developed core motor technology. After years of R&D, it launched the world's first 250,000-rpm levitating high-speed motor in April 2026. Developed by a 100-member team over two years, the motor adopts aerospace-grade craftsmanship and five core breakthroughs, delivering 420AW strong steady suction, outperforming mainstream industry standards.
The new XT Combo, equipped with 92 self-developed technologies, provides full-scenario smart cleaning. It supports wet and dry dual cleaning, 70°C hot air drying with a 99.99% sterilization rate, AI dirt detection and automatic suction adjustment. Its foldable design and fully automatic base station enable 100 days of maintenance-free use.
Boasting strong product strength, Dreame saw robust global growth in 2026, with its April global sales up 63% month-on-month. Its sales in Australia surged 182% year-on-year in Q1. The Melbourne launch marks a key step for its Oceania market expansion, helping Chinese smart manufacturing gain greater global influence.
Dreame's global competitiveness lies in its self-developed core motor technology. After years of R&D, it launched the world's first 250,000-rpm levitating high-speed motor in April 2026. Developed by a 100-member team over two years, the motor adopts aerospace-grade craftsmanship and five core breakthroughs, delivering 420AW strong steady suction, outperforming mainstream industry standards.
The new XT Combo, equipped with 92 self-developed technologies, provides full-scenario smart cleaning. It supports wet and dry dual cleaning, 70°C hot air drying with a 99.99% sterilization rate, AI dirt detection and automatic suction adjustment. Its foldable design and fully automatic base station enable 100 days of maintenance-free use.
Boasting strong product strength, Dreame saw robust global growth in 2026, with its April global sales up 63% month-on-month. Its sales in Australia surged 182% year-on-year in Q1. The Melbourne launch marks a key step for its Oceania market expansion, helping Chinese smart manufacturing gain greater global influence.
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