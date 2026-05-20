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Cameroon National Day

Cameroon National Day


2026-05-20 04:00:56
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the government and people of Cameroon as you celebrate your country's National Day. This past year has seen meaningful progress in our bilateral cooperation, and we proudly reaffirm our sustained friendship with Cameroon.

The United States greatly appreciates Cameroon's cooperation on security, commercial engagement, and the expansion of health security partnerships. We look forward to working with Cameroon in the year ahead.

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U.S. Department of State

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