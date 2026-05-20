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Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc.


2026-05-20 01:33:23
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:46 AM EST - Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Reports new drill results at the Boumadine Project from its ongoing infill drill program in the Kingdom of Morocco. These results confirm strong high-grade continuity along the Boumadine Main Trend and support the potential for continued resource growth and scale. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. shares T are trading up $0.71 at $23.34.

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