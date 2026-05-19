Stelar Metals Limited (ASX:SLB) New Tungsten Project Acquisition Presentation

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Adelaide, May 20, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Stelar Metals Limited (ASX:SLB ) have provided a presentation on the recent Hill of Leaders Tungsten Project acquisition.Project OverviewThe Hill of Leaders Tungsten Project is located on exploration licence EL33232 covering a large 445km2 prospective area in the world-class Tennant Creek mining region of the Northern Territory. The project is well serviced by infrastructure, located approximately 50km from the Stuart Highway and rail connecting the project to Darwin and Darwin Port.The project sits within the Tennant Creek Inlier, a highly mineralised terrane that hosts several significant copper-gold deposits, with the area also hosting nearby comparable tungsten deposits including Hatches Creek (held by Tungsten Mining NL,ASX:TGN ).Stephen Biggins, Executive Chair, commented:"Tungsten is one of the most strategically important critical minerals in the world right now, with prices surging nearly 900% in twelve months as Western governments move to de-couple from Chinese supply chains.Hill of Leaders has genuine discovery potential of scale and we are moving quickly to advance it."Critical Minerals Opportunity- Strategic Tungsten opportunity with scale potential in the Northern Territory, Australia- Tungsten is classified as a critical mineral by US, EU, South Korea and Japan- Low-cost acquisition on sensible terms, with Stelar funded for initial drilling success- Highly prospective tenure with geological similarities to known deposits and historical high-grade results- SLB management has a strong track record of acquisition, development and financing critical minerals projects in NTHill of Leaders Advantage- Near-term discovery opportunity; Scale tenure with high-grade surface outcrop + shallow ore-grade drilling = rapid delivery of news flow- Located in established NT Tungsten Province; Same geological province as Hatches Creek (12Mt @ 0.17% WO3) and boasts high grade historical results- SLB Management critical minerals track record in NT; Key management delivered the identification, discovery and development of the Finniss Lithium Operations (ASX:CXO ) in the Northern Territory- Critical Mineral Tailwinds; Tungsten classified as critical by US, EU, South Korea and Japan - attracting government support and strategic offtake interest.*To view the presentation, please visit Stelar Metals announcements:Direct link to presentation:About Stelar Metals Limited





Stelar Metals Limited (ASX:SLB) experienced and successful exploration and development team is targeting the discovery and production of critical minerals, with increasing global demand to enable the world to achieve net zero emissions.

The Company will focus on its Hill of Leaders Tungsten Project in Northern Territory, Australia, a strategic critical minerals opportunity with scale potential, in a region where SLB key management has significant discovery and development experience.