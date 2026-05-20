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Mideast Peace Hopes Buoy TSX At Noon
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday as progress in U.S.-Iran peace talks eased inflation worries, while investors awaited the release of chipmaker Nvidia's results - seen as a key test of AI demand - later in the day.
The TSX Composite Index popped 428.73 points, or 1.3%, to move into lunch hour Wednesday at 34,169.97.
The Canadian dollar edged higher 0.03 cents to 72.76 cents U.S.
Gold stocks led the way, with Iamgold up 53 cents, or 2.4%, to $22.79, while Aya Gold & Silver climbed 85 cents, or 3.8%, to $23.48.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the war in the Middle East would be over "very quickly", while Vice President J.D. Vance talked up progress in negotiations for a peace deal.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange reversed direction and headed higher 15.78 points, or 1.7%, to 973.03.
All but one of the 12 TSX subgroups gained ground, with gold shining 2.9%, materials powering 2.6%, and consumer discretionary stocks up 2.3%.
Only energy stocks missed out, sagging 1.6%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks jumped on Wednesday as oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields slid amid growing optimism among investors that the conflict in the Middle East could soon be resolved. Traders also looked ahead to the release of Nvidia's first-quarter earnings report.
The Dow Jones Industrials shot higher 487.36 points, or 1%, to 49,851.24.
The S&P 500 index jumped 68.08 points to 7,421,69.
The NASDAQ rebounded 351.03 points, or 1.4%, to 26,221.74.
Traders are expecting the minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting, which are due on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.
West Texas Intermediate futures shed 4% to trade around $99 per barrel. Brent crude pulled back 5% to around $105 a barrel. That's after Trump told reporters the administration was in the“final stages” of negotiations with Iran, per a pool report.
Investors are turning their attention toward Nvidia, which reports its first-quarter earnings after the close. The report will be an important view into the artificial intelligence trade and provide the latest update on demand for chips. Shares of the company were last 1% higher.
The stock has risen almost 21% this year, and experts noted that while there is skepticism build into the chipmaker and AI darling, especially given its massive run of more than 1,400% in the last five years, expectations are“somewhat muted” going into the report.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury climbed sharply. lowering yields to 4.58% from Tuesday's 4.67%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices caved $5.33 to $98.82 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices gained $29.50 to $4,540.60 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday as progress in U.S.-Iran peace talks eased inflation worries, while investors awaited the release of chipmaker Nvidia's results - seen as a key test of AI demand - later in the day.
The TSX Composite Index popped 428.73 points, or 1.3%, to move into lunch hour Wednesday at 34,169.97.
The Canadian dollar edged higher 0.03 cents to 72.76 cents U.S.
Gold stocks led the way, with Iamgold up 53 cents, or 2.4%, to $22.79, while Aya Gold & Silver climbed 85 cents, or 3.8%, to $23.48.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the war in the Middle East would be over "very quickly", while Vice President J.D. Vance talked up progress in negotiations for a peace deal.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange reversed direction and headed higher 15.78 points, or 1.7%, to 973.03.
All but one of the 12 TSX subgroups gained ground, with gold shining 2.9%, materials powering 2.6%, and consumer discretionary stocks up 2.3%.
Only energy stocks missed out, sagging 1.6%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks jumped on Wednesday as oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields slid amid growing optimism among investors that the conflict in the Middle East could soon be resolved. Traders also looked ahead to the release of Nvidia's first-quarter earnings report.
The Dow Jones Industrials shot higher 487.36 points, or 1%, to 49,851.24.
The S&P 500 index jumped 68.08 points to 7,421,69.
The NASDAQ rebounded 351.03 points, or 1.4%, to 26,221.74.
Traders are expecting the minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting, which are due on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.
West Texas Intermediate futures shed 4% to trade around $99 per barrel. Brent crude pulled back 5% to around $105 a barrel. That's after Trump told reporters the administration was in the“final stages” of negotiations with Iran, per a pool report.
Investors are turning their attention toward Nvidia, which reports its first-quarter earnings after the close. The report will be an important view into the artificial intelligence trade and provide the latest update on demand for chips. Shares of the company were last 1% higher.
The stock has risen almost 21% this year, and experts noted that while there is skepticism build into the chipmaker and AI darling, especially given its massive run of more than 1,400% in the last five years, expectations are“somewhat muted” going into the report.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury climbed sharply. lowering yields to 4.58% from Tuesday's 4.67%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices caved $5.33 to $98.82 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices gained $29.50 to $4,540.60 U.S. an ounce.
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