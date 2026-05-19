Shura Council Speaker Meets Georgia, Finland Envoys
During the meetings, bilateral co-operation and relations between the nations were discussed, alongside ways to support and develop them, particularly in the parliamentary field.
HE al-Ghanim emphasised the importance of strengthening co-ordination and co-operation with the Georgian and Finnish parliaments, as well as activating communication between parliamentary friendship groups.Shura Council Georgia Finland bilateral
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