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Shura Council Speaker Meets Georgia, Finland Envoys

Shura Council Speaker Meets Georgia, Finland Envoys


2026-05-19 11:18:19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim held separate meetings Tuesday with the ambassadors Varlam Avaliani (Georgia) and Juha Mustonen (Finland).

During the meetings, bilateral co-operation and relations between the nations were discussed, alongside ways to support and develop them, particularly in the parliamentary field.

HE al-Ghanim emphasised the importance of strengthening co-ordination and co-operation with the Georgian and Finnish parliaments, as well as activating communication between parliamentary friendship groups.

Shura Council Georgia Finland bilateral

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Gulf Times

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