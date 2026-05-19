Shura Council Speaker Meets Georgia, Finland Envoys

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim held separate meetings Tuesday with the ambassadors Varlam Avaliani (Georgia) and Juha Mustonen (Finland).

During the meetings, bilateral co-operation and relations between the nations were discussed, alongside ways to support and develop them, particularly in the parliamentary field.

HE al-Ghanim emphasised the importance of strengthening co-ordination and co-operation with the Georgian and Finnish parliaments, as well as activating communication between parliamentary friendship groups.

Shura Council Georgia Finland bilateral