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Chinese Leader Hosts Putin in Beijing for Talks
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin for high-level talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday, with both nations agreeing to further extend a foundational bilateral treaty that has underpinned their strategic partnership for a quarter century.
Xi marked the occasion by highlighting two significant milestones: the 30th anniversary of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation — the very accord the two sides agreed to prolong.
The Chinese president credited the durability of the relationship to three pillars: sustained deepening of political trust and strategic coordination, an unrelenting drive to expand bilateral cooperation, and a shared commitment to defending international justice while advancing the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.
"As permanent members of the UN Security Council and important major countries in the world, China and Russia should take a strategic and long-term perspective, drive the development and revitalization of our respective countries through comprehensive strategic coordination of even higher quality, and work to make the global governance system more just and reasonable," Xi said.
The summit signals that despite mounting Western pressure on both capitals, Beijing and Moscow remain intent on projecting a united front — reinforcing ties that have grown increasingly consequential on the global stage.
Xi marked the occasion by highlighting two significant milestones: the 30th anniversary of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation — the very accord the two sides agreed to prolong.
The Chinese president credited the durability of the relationship to three pillars: sustained deepening of political trust and strategic coordination, an unrelenting drive to expand bilateral cooperation, and a shared commitment to defending international justice while advancing the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.
"As permanent members of the UN Security Council and important major countries in the world, China and Russia should take a strategic and long-term perspective, drive the development and revitalization of our respective countries through comprehensive strategic coordination of even higher quality, and work to make the global governance system more just and reasonable," Xi said.
The summit signals that despite mounting Western pressure on both capitals, Beijing and Moscow remain intent on projecting a united front — reinforcing ties that have grown increasingly consequential on the global stage.
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