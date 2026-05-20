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Putin Arrives in Beijing for Talks with Xi
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for high-stakes talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, touching down just days after US President Donald Trump concluded his own summit with the Chinese leader against the backdrop of the escalating US-Iran war.
Putin was received with full ceremonial honors outside the Great Hall of the People, where Xi personally greeted him before the two leaders convened for formal discussions. The agenda is expected to cover a sweeping range of pressing issues — bilateral relations, energy cooperation, trade ties, the Ukraine conflict, and the fast-evolving US-Iran war topping the list.
The Russian president arrived with a substantial delegation in tow, comprising five deputy prime ministers, eight ministers, and a cohort of senior business executives, underscoring the depth of economic interests at stake.
The summit carries powerful symbolic weight: it coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, the landmark accord originally signed in 2001 by Putin and then-Chinese President Jiang Zemin. Both leaders are scheduled to participate in the opening ceremony of the Russia-China Years of Education 2026–2027.
A joint statement and additional bilateral agreements are expected to be signed following the talks. Putin will also hold a separate meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang focused on trade and economic cooperation before departing.
The visit — Putin's 25th official trip to China — comes as the two nations' economic interdependence reaches record levels. Bilateral trade surpassed $240 billion in 2023, more than doubling figures recorded before the Ukraine war, with China now absorbing an estimated 50% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to 2024–2025 data.
Putin was received with full ceremonial honors outside the Great Hall of the People, where Xi personally greeted him before the two leaders convened for formal discussions. The agenda is expected to cover a sweeping range of pressing issues — bilateral relations, energy cooperation, trade ties, the Ukraine conflict, and the fast-evolving US-Iran war topping the list.
The Russian president arrived with a substantial delegation in tow, comprising five deputy prime ministers, eight ministers, and a cohort of senior business executives, underscoring the depth of economic interests at stake.
The summit carries powerful symbolic weight: it coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, the landmark accord originally signed in 2001 by Putin and then-Chinese President Jiang Zemin. Both leaders are scheduled to participate in the opening ceremony of the Russia-China Years of Education 2026–2027.
A joint statement and additional bilateral agreements are expected to be signed following the talks. Putin will also hold a separate meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang focused on trade and economic cooperation before departing.
The visit — Putin's 25th official trip to China — comes as the two nations' economic interdependence reaches record levels. Bilateral trade surpassed $240 billion in 2023, more than doubling figures recorded before the Ukraine war, with China now absorbing an estimated 50% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to 2024–2025 data.
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