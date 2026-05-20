U.S. Expert: Ukraine Should Continue Targeting On Russian Oil Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This view was expressed in an interview with Ukrinform by Max Pyziur, director of the U.S. research division at the Energy Policy Research Foundation.

“Absolutely! Definitely!” said Pyziur, responding to a question about whether it makes sense to attack Russian oil facilities.“I think the situation is already being impaired in Russia and it should be further degraded.”

According to him, Western countries have indeed repeatedly called on Ukraine to stop striking Russian oil infrastructure.

“But Ukraine does not necessarily have to pay attention to that anymore. It's a question of survival,” the expert noted.

At the same time, he added that he hasn't heard“anything consistent” on this matter recently, although the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump occasionally tries to influence the administration of Volodymyr Zelensky to limit such actions.

Pyziur emphasized that the weapons used in the war against Russia are Ukrainian, not American, so the U.S. has no direct control over these operations.

“Ukraine has the discretion to act as it sees fit,” he stressed.

The expert also believes that Russian leader Vladimir Putin must ultimately be removed from power.

Syrskyi: Ukraine fighting Russia across three key fronts

“The goal should be for Russian politicians and Putin himself, I mean, to take Putin out. He's the politician who ordered the invasion of Ukraine, ordered destruction, the cultural annihilation, of the people. Hell yeah. Take note, that's where the war should come on to his doorstep,” Pyziur stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Unmanned Systems Forces have begun arming long-range drones with NURS missiles