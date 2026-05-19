US Admiral Says Iran 'Significantly Weaker' After Strikes

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, May 20 (IANS) Admiral Brad Cooper on defended the Trump administration's military campaign against Iran, telling lawmakers that Tehran's military capabilities had been“significantly degraded” following weeks of US-led operations across the Middle East.

Appearing before the House Armed Services Committee, the commander of US Central Command repeatedly argued that Operations“Epic Fury” and“Midnight Hammer” had dismantled much of Iran's ability to project power across the region.

“We are unquestionably safer as a result of US military actions,” Cooper said during sharp exchanges with lawmakers.

The hearing came amid growing political scrutiny over the nearly three-month conflict with Iran, rising oil prices and the continuing disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Cooper told lawmakers the US military had“significantly degraded Iran's ballistic missiles and drones while destroying 90 per cent of their defence industrial base, ensuring that Iran cannot reconstitute for years.”

He said Iran's regional proxy network had also been severely weakened.

“Today, Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis are cut off from Iran's weapons supply and support,” Cooper testified.

According to Cooper, Iran-backed groups had attacked US troops and diplomats more than 350 times over the past two-and-a-half years before the latest military campaign began.

The Centcom commander also defended the continuing US naval blockade around Iran, describing it as a major source of leverage in ongoing negotiations.

“To date, we've turned away 88 ships,” he said.“There has been zero trade into Iranian ports and zero trade out of Iranian ports.”

Cooper argued that the blockade and sustained military pressure were imposing severe economic costs on Tehran.

But Democratic lawmakers repeatedly challenged his assessment, arguing that despite the military operations, Iran still retained the ability to disrupt global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.

Representative Adam Smith said the broader strategic picture had deteriorated.

“We are in a disaster right now,” Smith said.“The regime is in place. It's not going anywhere.”

Lawmakers also pressed Cooper on civilian casualty allegations linked to US strikes inside Iran, including a reported strike on a girls' school in Minab.

Cooper acknowledged that an investigation into the incident was continuing but insisted the US military followed the law of armed conflict.

“The United States does not deliberately target civilians. Period. Full stop,” he said.

“We follow the law of armed conflict to the tee,” he said.

The admiral also highlighted the role played by US allies and Gulf partners during the campaign, calling the regional military coordination unprecedented.

“We literally served side by side in this broad Middle East air defence network with five Middle East partners,” Cooper said, citing Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE and Kuwait.

Cooper said the US military remained fully prepared for further contingencies if negotiations with Tehran failed.

“As I sit here, we're clear-eyed,” he said.“The situation in front of us is complex.”