Devrev Appoints General Richard Clarke To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Decorated Military Commander Joins DevRev Board, Bringing the Discipline of High-Performance Operations to Enterprise AI

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevRev, an AI-native enterprise software company focused on transforming how teams and customers collaborate, today announced the appointment of General Richard“Rich” Clarke, U.S. Army (Retired), to its Board of Directors. General Clarke brings nearly four decades of experience leading complex, high-stakes organizations at every level of the U.S. military, and his appointment reflects DevRev's commitment to building a board that combines deep technology conviction with proven leadership at scale.

General Clarke most recently served as Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), where he led a joint force of more than 75,000 military personnel, including Army Rangers, Special Forces, Navy SEALs, Air Force Commandos, and Marine Raiders, with an annual operating budget exceeding $25 billion. In his role, he reported directly to and advised the Secretary of Defense on employment, strategy, and mission risks across the globe. Prior to USSOCOM, he served as Director for Strategic Plans and Policy (J5) on the Joint Staff at the Pentagon, representing the Joint Staff at White House National Security Council sessions. His earlier commands include the 82nd Airborne Division, the nation's largest and most responsive crisis reaction force, and the position of 74th Commandant of Cadets at West Point.

General Clarke currently serves on the Boards of Directors of General Dynamics, Innodata, and Shift5, and serves on the Strategic Advisory Board of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems. He is a Life Member of the Council on Foreign Relations, an inductee of the 82nd Airborne Division Hall of Fame, and a distinguished graduate of the National War College. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Master of Business Administration from Benedictine College.

“Building enterprise AI that actually works requires the same discipline that great operational commanders understand deeply, clarity of mission, alignment of teams, and accountability for outcomes,” said Dheeraj Pandey, Co-founder and CEO, DevRev.“Rich brings an extraordinary track record of leading through complexity, and that perspective is exactly what DevRev needs as we scale globally. We are honored to welcome him to our board.”

"I'm thrilled to join the Board of DevRev, a company that has built something genuinely new in an increasingly noisy AI market, an AI teammate that understands enterprise context, takes real and responsible action, and resolves work rather than deflecting it,” said General Richard“Rich” Clarke, U.S. Army (Retired), Board Director, DevRev.“After 40 years in the military seeing what high-performing teams can achieve, I'm excited to help DevRev unlock that same level of human–AI collaboration for organizations around the world.”

General Clarke's appointment comes as DevRev accelerates the adoption of its flagship product, Computer, a conversational AI teammate that unifies structured and unstructured enterprise data into a single knowledge graph, enabling organizations to move from automation that deflects work to intelligence that resolves it. His experience overseeing joint operations of unprecedented scale, navigating mission-critical decisions under uncertainty, knowledge of global foreign relations, and building high-performing organizations across diverse functions makes him an ideal advisor as DevRev expands its global enterprise footprint.

About DevRev

DevRev is redefining enterprise software with AI-native solutions that unify siloed data and transform how teams and customers collaborate. Its patented technology takes structured and unstructured data from existing tools like Salesforce, Jira, and Zendesk, organizing it into a knowledge graph that powers conversational enterprise AI. With DevRev, businesses get precise answers, real-time analytics, and automated workflows to unlock unrealized value. Founded in 2020 and backed by Khosla Ventures and Mayfield, DevRev is led by co-founder and CEO Dheeraj Pandey, former co-founder and CEO of Nutanix and an Adobe board member, alongside co-founder Manoj Agarwal, former SVP of Engineering at Nutanix. Headquartered in Palo Alto, DevRev operates globally across eight offices.

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