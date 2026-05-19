403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korean Activist Gets Held After Israeli Raid on Gaza-Bound Flotilla
(MENAFN) A South Korean activist is believed to have been detained after Israeli naval forces intercepted the Gaza-bound Global Sumud aid flotilla in the Mediterranean Sea, according to reports citing news agency and a civic organization.
The group, which supports Palestinian causes, said the vessel Kyriakos X carrying activist Kim Dong-hyeon was stopped late Monday (Seoul time) near Cyprus by the Israeli Navy.
It added that Kim is thought to be held aboard an Israeli military vessel along with other international participants involved in the flotilla.
The activist had reportedly departed earlier this month for Gaza despite a travel restriction imposed by South Korean authorities on entry to the territory.
The same group also said another activist, Kim Ah-hyun, was traveling on a nearby ship that could also be targeted for interception.
She was previously detained by Israeli forces during an earlier attempt to reach Gaza in October and was later released, according to the report.
The group, which supports Palestinian causes, said the vessel Kyriakos X carrying activist Kim Dong-hyeon was stopped late Monday (Seoul time) near Cyprus by the Israeli Navy.
It added that Kim is thought to be held aboard an Israeli military vessel along with other international participants involved in the flotilla.
The activist had reportedly departed earlier this month for Gaza despite a travel restriction imposed by South Korean authorities on entry to the territory.
The same group also said another activist, Kim Ah-hyun, was traveling on a nearby ship that could also be targeted for interception.
She was previously detained by Israeli forces during an earlier attempt to reach Gaza in October and was later released, according to the report.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment